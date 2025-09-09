Hi everyone,

Here is an update with the latest fixes with the codex and some needed changes about the achievements.

Version 1.3.08

Added "Silver Bear Figurine with Sapphire Ornaments" to the Artisan's Guild treasure vault. It was essential for completing the codex.

Added "Hand Held Mirror with Topaz Ornaments" to the Artisan's Guild treasure vault. It was essential for completing the codex.

Added four missing unique items to codex.

Valuable items were calculated wrongly in the codex.

Finishing game on very hard now unlocks all three achievements: Very hard, hard, normal.