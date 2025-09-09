 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909548 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Here is an update with the latest fixes with the codex and some needed changes about the achievements.

Version 1.3.08

  • Added "Silver Bear Figurine with Sapphire Ornaments" to the Artisan's Guild treasure vault. It was essential for completing the codex.

  • Added "Hand Held Mirror with Topaz Ornaments" to the Artisan's Guild treasure vault. It was essential for completing the codex.

  • Added four missing unique items to codex.

  • Valuable items were calculated wrongly in the codex.

  • Finishing game on very hard now unlocks all three achievements: Very hard, hard, normal.

  • Finishing game on hard now unlocks two achievements: Hard and normal.

Changed files in this update

Terra Randoma Content Depot 1120401
  • Loading history…
