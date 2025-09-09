 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909545 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Voice Chat Update

Removed legacy VOIP system

Fully functional in both lobby and in-game

Selectable microphone device

Configurable noise detection & threshold

Adjustable volume and gain

Proximity-based VOIP with spatial audio

Global voice channel management

Microphone loopback (listen to your own mic for setup)

