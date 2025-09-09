Voice Chat Update
Removed legacy VOIP system
Fully functional in both lobby and in-game
Selectable microphone device
Configurable noise detection & threshold
Adjustable volume and gain
Proximity-based VOIP with spatial audio
Global voice channel management
Microphone loopback (listen to your own mic for setup)
Patch VOIP - 0.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
