Hey everyone!



It feels a little unreal to be writing this. Our small team has been working on this cozy detective game for a long time, and today it is finally here.

In Little Problems, you follow Mary through her first year at university as she solves everyday puzzles.

You're not chasing villains or saving the world. You are working through the small mix-ups of daily life, solving cozy little mysteries.

Key Features

Solve life’s little problems, small in scale but full of charm

Handcrafted puzzles that are clever, approachable, and satisfying

10 distinct cases, each with their own surprises

Helpful hints to keep things fun, never frustrating

Simple mechanics that grow into playful twists

Thank you to everyone who wishlisted, left a comment, or shared kind words along the way. Your support has meant more than we can say.

Lots of love from the whole Little Problems team 💛