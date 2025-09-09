 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909424
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • Refactored the filter function to support highly customizable filtering: you can now precisely filter by equipment attributes such as affixes, numerical values, whether an item is Ethereal, and more. Multiple preset filter templates are also provided by default.

  • The unlock level for the second team has been lowered to Level 46.

  • Optimized the distribution of reputation task types.

  • Reduced the refresh time for reputation tasks.

  • Adjusted the link for the help button.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where experience progress was not saving properly when exiting the game under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where the price display in transaction window tooltips was abnormal.

  • Fixed the issue of incorrect display of some recipe names.

  • Fixed an issue where the team could not properly exit a stage upon completing combat under certain circumstances.

