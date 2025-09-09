📋 Feature Adjustments:
Refactored the filter function to support highly customizable filtering: you can now precisely filter by equipment attributes such as affixes, numerical values, whether an item is Ethereal, and more. Multiple preset filter templates are also provided by default.
The unlock level for the second team has been lowered to Level 46.
Optimized the distribution of reputation task types.
Reduced the refresh time for reputation tasks.
Adjusted the link for the help button.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where experience progress was not saving properly when exiting the game under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where the price display in transaction window tooltips was abnormal.
Fixed the issue of incorrect display of some recipe names.
Fixed an issue where the team could not properly exit a stage upon completing combat under certain circumstances.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
