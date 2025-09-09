 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909411 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New sound effect when picking up a life orb.

  • New sound effect for the death of event dummies.

  • Updated information texts displayed at the bottom-left of the screen and in the main menu.

  • Visual and audio improvements for the Knife Storm skill.

  • The druid talent 3065 now applies Voltage instead of Electrocution (as was already the case with the previous talent).

  • Fixed the beastmaster talent 1880: it now correctly heals the player’s summons when Quick Heal is activated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777991
