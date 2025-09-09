New sound effect when picking up a life orb.
New sound effect for the death of event dummies.
Updated information texts displayed at the bottom-left of the screen and in the main menu.
Visual and audio improvements for the Knife Storm skill.
The druid talent 3065 now applies Voltage instead of Electrocution (as was already the case with the previous talent).
Fixed the beastmaster talent 1880: it now correctly heals the player’s summons when Quick Heal is activated.
