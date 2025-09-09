 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909217 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions and Adjustments

  • Added quick item selection and quick order delivery features to the order form.
  • When playing with a controller, pressing the shortcut key to open a screen while it is already open will no longer close it (preventing the screen from closing when attempting to select an item using the arrow keys).


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, the Mana Ball - Meteorite skill description would display incorrectly when simultaneously equipping the Relic - Meteorite Ring and the Relic - Tidal Tome.
  • Fixed an issue where, during a modification at the Craftsman's location, if you closed the window while holding the Modify key, re-entering the Craftsman's interface would automatically perform a Quick Modify.
  • Fixed an issue where the Remnants's use count sometimes wasn't updated promptly.
  • Fixed an issue where the death screen that pops up after death could not be dismissed using a controller when playing with a controller.


Bugs that have not yet been resolved. If these bugs persist, please contact us:

  • Fixed an issue where some sound effects could still be heard even when the sound effect setting was set to 0.

Changed files in this update

