New Additions and Adjustments
- Added quick item selection and quick order delivery features to the order form.
- When playing with a controller, pressing the shortcut key to open a screen while it is already open will no longer close it (preventing the screen from closing when attempting to select an item using the arrow keys).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, the Mana Ball - Meteorite skill description would display incorrectly when simultaneously equipping the Relic - Meteorite Ring and the Relic - Tidal Tome.
- Fixed an issue where, during a modification at the Craftsman's location, if you closed the window while holding the Modify key, re-entering the Craftsman's interface would automatically perform a Quick Modify.
- Fixed an issue where the Remnants's use count sometimes wasn't updated promptly.
- Fixed an issue where the death screen that pops up after death could not be dismissed using a controller when playing with a controller.
Bugs that have not yet been resolved. If these bugs persist, please contact us:
- Fixed an issue where some sound effects could still be heard even when the sound effect setting was set to 0.
