 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19909198 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update brings Donkeys and a bunch of changes to increase the amount of available land, storage, and a higher level cap!

New Content:

  • New animal: Donkey

  • Added dirt floor.

  • Added Pebble fence and Tyre fence variations.

  • New decorations: Tricycle, Bullseye, Sundial

Improvements:

  • You can now rename Lands in the TownHall

Gameplay changes:

  • Increased Farm and Player level cap to 750.

  • Increased Town shop level cap to 200.

  • Decreased Town shop money upgrade price (resource cost stays the same). Difference will be reimbursed.

  • Added a 5th land to unlock. Required unlock level for additional lands has been decreased.

  • Slightly decreased price plot price on additional lands. Difference will be reimbursed upon visiting the land.

  • Pond size penalty is now applied to resources with a smaller effect.

  • Fish level is now harder to increase.

  • Increase level up speed for jobs, minerals and mushrooms.

  • Increased overall resource storage.

Bugfixes:

  • Farm names are no longer parsed so rich-text tags won't work anymore.

  • Fixed event items not showing in the Farming Academy if they can't be prestiged yet.

  • Fixed accumulative achievement progress not being saved in specific cases.

  • Fixed Pet decoration interaction issues in specific cases.

  • Fixed item unlock pop-ups being shown again on prestiged items.

  • Fixed "Finish jobs" permission not working properly on its own.

  • Fixed Daily rewards being given more than once when switching farm lands.

  • Fixed Chat being unusable when the owner changes land while the Chat UI is open.

Today's Farm showcase: Sheep and sunflowers <3 by Larayvie

Changed files in this update

Depot 2418521
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2418522
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link