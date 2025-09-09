Today's update brings Donkeys and a bunch of changes to increase the amount of available land, storage, and a higher level cap!
New Content:
New animal: Donkey
Added dirt floor.
Added Pebble fence and Tyre fence variations.
New decorations: Tricycle, Bullseye, Sundial
Improvements:
You can now rename Lands in the TownHall
Gameplay changes:
Increased Farm and Player level cap to 750.
Increased Town shop level cap to 200.
Decreased Town shop money upgrade price (resource cost stays the same). Difference will be reimbursed.
Added a 5th land to unlock. Required unlock level for additional lands has been decreased.
Slightly decreased price plot price on additional lands. Difference will be reimbursed upon visiting the land.
Pond size penalty is now applied to resources with a smaller effect.
Fish level is now harder to increase.
Increase level up speed for jobs, minerals and mushrooms.
Increased overall resource storage.
Bugfixes:
Farm names are no longer parsed so rich-text tags won't work anymore.
Fixed event items not showing in the Farming Academy if they can't be prestiged yet.
Fixed accumulative achievement progress not being saved in specific cases.
Fixed Pet decoration interaction issues in specific cases.
Fixed item unlock pop-ups being shown again on prestiged items.
Fixed "Finish jobs" permission not working properly on its own.
Fixed Daily rewards being given more than once when switching farm lands.
Fixed Chat being unusable when the owner changes land while the Chat UI is open.
Today's Farm showcase: Sheep and sunflowers <3 by Larayvie
Changed files in this update