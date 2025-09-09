Patch Notes - September 9, 2025
New Features
- Card Group Type Display: Card group types are now displayed directly on cards for improved clarity. This feature can be toggled off in the settings menu if preferred.
Bug Fixes
Boon Fixes
- Aquarius - Fluid Thoughts: Fixed an issue preventing this boon from functioning correctly
- Aquarius - Uranian Disorder: Now properly triggers its mana gain effect
- Aquarius - Windborne Waters: Corrected targeting to ensure damage is dealt to the intended enemies
- Leo - Strength Cycle: Resolved an issue preventing proper trigger conditions
- Virgo - Meticulous Weakening: Now correctly reduces minion enemy health by 10%
- Scorpio - Virus Compiler: Fixed the rare version to work as intended
- Capricorn - Steadfast Spikes: Now accurately tracks consecutive block instances
Card Fixes
- Echo - Aurora Reap: Fixed damage calculation to properly account for all modifiers
- Wind Resonance: Corrected mana cost to 0 as originally intended
Combat Effect Fixes
- Ghoul's Feast: Resolved a rare interaction bug that was disrupting Fair Trade boon mechanics
- Rebirth Chaos: Fixed a rare issue where having two instances of Rebirth Chaos would cause both to be consumed simultaneously upon death
Balance Changes
Buffs
- Echo - Soul Tempest (Upgraded): Increased effectiveness of the upgraded version
Nerfs
- Taurus - Golden Collection: Reduced moondust gain to balance economy
- Taurus - Deckborne Strength: Decreased damage scaling per card in deck
[hr]
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
Changed files in this update