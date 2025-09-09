 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19909022 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - September 9, 2025


New Features

  • Card Group Type Display: Card group types are now displayed directly on cards for improved clarity. This feature can be toggled off in the settings menu if preferred.


Bug Fixes


Boon Fixes

  • Aquarius - Fluid Thoughts: Fixed an issue preventing this boon from functioning correctly
  • Aquarius - Uranian Disorder: Now properly triggers its mana gain effect
  • Aquarius - Windborne Waters: Corrected targeting to ensure damage is dealt to the intended enemies
  • Leo - Strength Cycle: Resolved an issue preventing proper trigger conditions
  • Virgo - Meticulous Weakening: Now correctly reduces minion enemy health by 10%
  • Scorpio - Virus Compiler: Fixed the rare version to work as intended
  • Capricorn - Steadfast Spikes: Now accurately tracks consecutive block instances


Card Fixes

  • Echo - Aurora Reap: Fixed damage calculation to properly account for all modifiers
  • Wind Resonance: Corrected mana cost to 0 as originally intended


Combat Effect Fixes

  • Ghoul's Feast: Resolved a rare interaction bug that was disrupting Fair Trade boon mechanics
  • Rebirth Chaos: Fixed a rare issue where having two instances of Rebirth Chaos would cause both to be consumed simultaneously upon death


Balance Changes


Buffs

  • Echo - Soul Tempest (Upgraded): Increased effectiveness of the upgraded version


Nerfs

  • Taurus - Golden Collection: Reduced moondust gain to balance economy
  • Taurus - Deckborne Strength: Decreased damage scaling per card in deck


[hr]
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link