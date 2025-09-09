Hello everyone! 🙂

I'm releasing version 7.15 this morning.

It's an unfinished version of 7.2.

I'm making it available because it still includes quite a few improvements compared to 7.1. 🙂

Feel free to give me your feedback.



Additions:

- Auto-save

- Missile lock marker on the target

- Simulator encompassing the tutorial, a rack, and a training mannequin

- Social media buttons on the main menu

- Display of damage taken by enemies

- Ability to load, flip, and crush enemies

- "YouTube" and "Kofi" buttons in the main menu

- Reset button for campaign mode and arcade score

- "Skip mission" button

- Realistic trail for ballistic missiles

- Popup at startup summarizing the game state



Balancing:

- Weapon range updated to account for frame rate



Fixes:

- The tutorial target is destroyed on the first shot as intended

- Particle weapons (flamethrowers, ray weapons, "pleureur") also hit shields

- Ships no longer crash regardless of shields

- Lizard movements better aligned with the physics engine

- Cannot equip multiple weapons on a single slot