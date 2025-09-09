 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19908995 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC
Hello everyone! 🙂
I'm releasing version 7.15 this morning.
It's an unfinished version of 7.2.
I'm making it available because it still includes quite a few improvements compared to 7.1. 🙂
Feel free to give me your feedback.

Additions:
- Auto-save
- Missile lock marker on the target
- Simulator encompassing the tutorial, a rack, and a training mannequin
- Social media buttons on the main menu
- Display of damage taken by enemies
- Ability to load, flip, and crush enemies
- "YouTube" and "Kofi" buttons in the main menu
- Reset button for campaign mode and arcade score
- "Skip mission" button
- Realistic trail for ballistic missiles
- Popup at startup summarizing the game state

Balancing:
- Weapon range updated to account for frame rate

Fixes:
- The tutorial target is destroyed on the first shot as intended
- Particle weapons (flamethrowers, ray weapons, "pleureur") also hit shields
- Ships no longer crash regardless of shields
- Lizard movements better aligned with the physics engine
- Cannot equip multiple weapons on a single slot

