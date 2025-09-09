ESA SHIELD Mission Update

Hello Space Safety Commander!

The last weeks have been crazy. From our early access release, to Gamescom, to the week when you're just happen to be sick. Thanks to each and all of you who visited our booth, gave us some great feedback in person, as a review, on Discord or discussion, and in generally just played the game.

Now that we have recharged our batteries and are feeling fit again, we have a little Patch for you. Mainly minor bug fixes and quality of life improvements, here we have a small list of our additions:

Improvements 🔧

Grid Hardening protection lines are now visible from further away.

Grid Hardening protection range is now visualized.

Grid Hardening protection on entities suffering from a system failure will first repair the failure before providing protection.

Added keybinds 1, 2, 3, 4 to open the relevant windows.

Increased auto-rotate speed when moving a building blueprint to the edge of the Earth.

Building blueprints are now colored red when placement is not possible.

Building construction is now prohibited within existing buildings.

Pop-up windows of buildings (e.g., telescope) no longer block the view of the building.

Added button descriptions in building pop-up windows (e.g., Level Up, Shutdown).

Additional Research Facilities are now affected by CME hits.

Slightly adjusted UI and game background colors.

Changed space coverage money rewards from 10% steps to 5% steps .

Removed the Tech Tree button from the top UI. Added a new Research button to the side tab to open the Tech Tree.

Added buttons for rotating the Earth and zooming. These can be activated in the Accessibility tab in the settings.

Improved main menu support for ultrawide monitors (further actions for ultrawide support pending).

Bug fixes 🐞

Fixed a bug where VFX would not turn off.

Fixed a bug where the space coverage sphere was not always activated and generally improved the toggle button.

Fixed a bug where Grid Hardening protection lines were only visible from the side (render distance of lines improved).

Fixed a bug where Solar Flares/CMEs could get stuck inside the Earth.

Do you have any more feedback or have you discovered a new bug? Then join our Discord and let us know! Back to the control room for us – see you soon!