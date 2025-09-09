 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19908952
Hello Builders!

Some of you reported a couple of issues, so here's the fix:
- Stackers and Gluers: When the machine rejects an input many times, it will clear all its content so belts won't get stuck.
- Dispensers: Now, loading a save will set the correct u/m for them, as this was failing in some cases.

We've made also some QoL changes for new players.

If you come across other bugs or more feedback, please use the Feedback Page to let us know!

