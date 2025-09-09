Hello Builders!
Some of you reported a couple of issues, so here's the fix:
- Stackers and Gluers: When the machine rejects an input many times, it will clear all its content so belts won't get stuck.
- Dispensers: Now, loading a save will set the correct u/m for them, as this was failing in some cases.
We've made also some QoL changes for new players.
If you come across other bugs or more feedback, please use the Feedback Page to let us know!
Small Fix - QoL and Dispensers
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update