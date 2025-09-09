Added an Xbox Controller Configuration for Steam Input

In scenario editor, lowering union's union under the formation threshold will revert the union to a regular alliance, in-game it will not revert a union

In scenario editor, full unifications won't happen even if unity is raised above threshold

You can do this by clicking the Unity amount text in the Alliance section

Added the ability to override the unity of Alliances and thus force unions and disbandments

Updated the look of the Actions Panel

Terrain is now visible in Puppet & Wars Map Modes

Nations should now prioritize forming a union when possible instead of stalling on it

Fixed occupied tiles not showing on unions

Fixed an issue where on mass-revolts or union-unifications the same sound effect would be played multiple times at once quite loudly

Fixed a bug where upon leaving an alliance the former members sometimes immediately declared war on each other

Fixed a bug where alliance names showed even if nation names were turned off (they will still show in alliance view)

Fixed a bug where alliance names were in wrong language if you changed language at some point

Fixed a bug where some scenario editor buttons could be left on after pressing play

The unity-loss from disloyal members is now adjusted based on the total number of members, so a large union's unity doesn't tank from a few disloyal members

Nation needs to have 50 gold to do manual donations

Added missing grasslands to default scenarios

City revolt chance now caps at 150%

Made Tundra terrain appear lighter when not owned

Updated some parts of the Scenario editor UI

Adjusted Nation View alliance section tooltips