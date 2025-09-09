 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19908893 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added the ability to override the unity of Alliances and thus force unions and disbandments

    • You can do this by clicking the Unity amount text in the Alliance section

    • In scenario editor, full unifications won't happen even if unity is raised above threshold

    • In scenario editor, lowering union's union under the formation threshold will revert the union to a regular alliance, in-game it will not revert a union

  • Added an Xbox Controller Configuration for Steam Input

Bugfixes & Improvements

  • Updated the look of the Actions Panel

  • Terrain is now visible in Puppet & Wars Map Modes

  • Nations should now prioritize forming a union when possible instead of stalling on it

  • Fixed occupied tiles not showing on unions

  • Fixed an issue where on mass-revolts or union-unifications the same sound effect would be played multiple times at once quite loudly

  • Fixed a bug where upon leaving an alliance the former members sometimes immediately declared war on each other

  • Fixed a bug where alliance names showed even if nation names were turned off (they will still show in alliance view)

  • Fixed a bug where alliance names were in wrong language if you changed language at some point

  • Fixed a bug where some scenario editor buttons could be left on after pressing play

  • The unity-loss from disloyal members is now adjusted based on the total number of members, so a large union's unity doesn't tank from a few disloyal members

  • Nation needs to have 50 gold to do manual donations

  • Added missing grasslands to default scenarios

  • City revolt chance now caps at 150%

  • Made Tundra terrain appear lighter when not owned

  • Updated some parts of the Scenario editor UI

  • Adjusted Nation View alliance section tooltips

  • Fixed some translations

Changed files in this update

