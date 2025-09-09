Additions
Added the ability to override the unity of Alliances and thus force unions and disbandments
You can do this by clicking the Unity amount text in the Alliance section
In scenario editor, full unifications won't happen even if unity is raised above threshold
In scenario editor, lowering union's union under the formation threshold will revert the union to a regular alliance, in-game it will not revert a union
Added an Xbox Controller Configuration for Steam Input
Bugfixes & Improvements
Updated the look of the Actions Panel
Terrain is now visible in Puppet & Wars Map Modes
Nations should now prioritize forming a union when possible instead of stalling on it
Fixed occupied tiles not showing on unions
Fixed an issue where on mass-revolts or union-unifications the same sound effect would be played multiple times at once quite loudly
Fixed a bug where upon leaving an alliance the former members sometimes immediately declared war on each other
Fixed a bug where alliance names showed even if nation names were turned off (they will still show in alliance view)
Fixed a bug where alliance names were in wrong language if you changed language at some point
Fixed a bug where some scenario editor buttons could be left on after pressing play
The unity-loss from disloyal members is now adjusted based on the total number of members, so a large union's unity doesn't tank from a few disloyal members
Nation needs to have 50 gold to do manual donations
Added missing grasslands to default scenarios
City revolt chance now caps at 150%
Made Tundra terrain appear lighter when not owned
Updated some parts of the Scenario editor UI
Adjusted Nation View alliance section tooltips
Fixed some translations
Changed files in this update