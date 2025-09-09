 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19908783 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Rangers,

We will be conducting an Emergency Maintenance today at 11:00 AM CET to address the ongoing server issues that many of you have been experiencing. Our team is working hard to resolve these problems and restore stability as quickly as possible.

We truly appreciate your patience and humble understanding while we carry out this urgent maintenance.

Thank you for standing with us, Rangers.

— CA: Classic Team

Changed files in this update

COMBAT ARMS: THE CLASSIC Content Depot 1263551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link