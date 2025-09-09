⚠️ Emergency Maintenance Notice ⚠️
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Rangers,
We will be conducting an Emergency Maintenance today at 11:00 AM CET to address the ongoing server issues that many of you have been experiencing. Our team is working hard to resolve these problems and restore stability as quickly as possible.
We truly appreciate your patience and humble understanding while we carry out this urgent maintenance.
Thank you for standing with us, Rangers.
— CA: Classic Team
