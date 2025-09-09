 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19908666 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Increased Shotgun fire rate
・Increased Shuriken Launcher fire rate
・Updated the icons in the ability tree for clearer visibility
・Updated the minimap in the Shinjuku hub for more visual clarity
・Adjusted the default game resolution to adjust to the player's default monitor settings
・Adjusted the Calm Neon mode
・Fixed item placement for Kamui-kun in Mission 3, to match it to Tsukamoto-kun's description
・Increased enemy damage in Hard Mode
・Fixed a bug in the arcade missions that caused the UI to freeze
・Fixed issue with the Berserk's spawn door not properly opening in Mission 4, combat area 3.
・Fixed an issue that caused Terajima in Mission 3 to teleport outside the map
・Added a button prompt for the larger minimap to the Shinjuku hub
・Fixed wrong key config description for executioner mode in the tutorial menu
・Fixed issue with animation in message windows

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link