・Increased Shotgun fire rate

・Increased Shuriken Launcher fire rate

・Updated the icons in the ability tree for clearer visibility

・Updated the minimap in the Shinjuku hub for more visual clarity

・Adjusted the default game resolution to adjust to the player's default monitor settings

・Adjusted the Calm Neon mode

・Fixed item placement for Kamui-kun in Mission 3, to match it to Tsukamoto-kun's description

・Increased enemy damage in Hard Mode

・Fixed a bug in the arcade missions that caused the UI to freeze

・Fixed issue with the Berserk's spawn door not properly opening in Mission 4, combat area 3.

・Fixed an issue that caused Terajima in Mission 3 to teleport outside the map

・Added a button prompt for the larger minimap to the Shinjuku hub

・Fixed wrong key config description for executioner mode in the tutorial menu

・Fixed issue with animation in message windows