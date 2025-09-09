Save System

The save system has been majorly overhauled to prevent save data corruption during game crashes. Previously, some users reported their games becoming unusable after crashing during a save, which was caused by the save file being only partially written and becoming unreadable to the system. We have since developed a new type of save file, which still appears as a .bru in the game folder, but which has several new data-protection features.



Upon launching the game, your existing saves will first be copied to a backup folder for safety, and then converted to the new file type. In the unlikely event that anything goes wrong with this update, it will be possible to restore your existing saves from the backup folder.



The most important feature of this new save system is that it no longer directly overwrites your last save. Instead, it creates a new file upon saving, waits for it to finish saving entirely, then replaces the old file with it only once successful saving is confirmed. This way, if something goes wrong, the failed save is simply discarded, and your previous save remains intact.



I want to once again offer my sincere apologies to the few players who had their save data impacted by the weaknesses of the previous system. The conditions under which save data became corrupted was very rare, and it simply never happened during our internal testing. However with the assistance of such players, I believe we have created a system which will prevent this from happening again.



If you suspect anything has gone wrong with your upgrade to the new save data system, please notify the team immediately via Steam, Discord, or by emailing us as arkanyagame@gmail.com. Because every upgrade begins with creation of backups, we will be able to assist you in recovering from any issues which might arise from this process, although we do not anticipate any.



General Fixes

Fixed: Exiting a room after lighting a timed torch would sometimes cause the timed torch to no longer work as intended after re-entering the room.



Fixed: In the Inventory Menu, the total number of Words of Mara was displayed as 10 rather than the intended 11, resulting in the player's count often showing as 11/10.



Fixed: Multiple places where the name El Gato Muerto instead displayed as El Gato Muerte.



Known Issues

Issue: Palempukus can be hit by the Kurupira Claw and will spawn a Kuru Clone, but not disappear themselves in the process.



Issue: In rare circumstances, Aete may walk off the screen and become unable to be killed.



Issue: In rare circumstances, the player may become stuck inside of a specific door in Tia Ibura and be forced to close the game to escape.



Issue: Kapi is able to get out of bounds in certain areas.



