Fixed visual bug where turn order list would not update correctly after swapping.

Fixed bug where certain weapons for zikaron and agata would silently and unexpectedly deal additional damage.

Fixed a bug where certain weapons for zikaron and agata would not proc ailments as often as expected.

Force of Nature no longer bypasses stun or sleep ailments.

Force of Nature CAN now be affected by "seconds".

Fix audio volume blip when quitting the game in certain ways.

Fixed various issues affecting battle actor positioning involving "seconds".

Increased drop rates for certain rare items on certain rare encounters.

Improved various NPC dialogue, Story screen triggers for improved clarity and endgame sidequests

Fixed a rare crash during a cutscene in ch.10 (and possibly in other rare scenarios).

Fixed a rare crash when changing scenes while a "camera hint" present on-screen.

Adjustments to enemy balancing in the final dungeon, jerome's side quest, and on hard mode.

Fixed logging errors when loading saves and on Windows/MacOS when accessing certain navigation functions in ch.11 (may fix some rare crashes).

Fixed typo for a specific location name on the ch.11 minimap.

Fixed some other minor dialogue/typos.