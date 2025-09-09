 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19908579 Edited 9 September 2025 – 20:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed visual bug where turn order list would not update correctly after swapping.

  • Fixed bug where certain weapons for zikaron and agata would silently and unexpectedly deal additional damage.

  • Fixed a bug where certain weapons for zikaron and agata would not proc ailments as often as expected.

  • Force of Nature no longer bypasses stun or sleep ailments.

  • Force of Nature CAN now be affected by "seconds".

  • Fix audio volume blip when quitting the game in certain ways.

  • Fixed various issues affecting battle actor positioning involving "seconds".

  • Increased drop rates for certain rare items on certain rare encounters.

  • Improved various NPC dialogue, Story screen triggers for improved clarity and endgame sidequests

  • Fixed a rare crash during a cutscene in ch.10 (and possibly in other rare scenarios).

  • Fixed a rare crash when changing scenes while a "camera hint" present on-screen.

  • Adjustments to enemy balancing in the final dungeon, jerome's side quest, and on hard mode.

  • Fixed logging errors when loading saves and on Windows/MacOS when accessing certain navigation functions in ch.11 (may fix some rare crashes).

  • Fixed typo for a specific location name on the ch.11 minimap.

  • Fixed some other minor dialogue/typos.

  • Fixed/improved some minor map issues.

