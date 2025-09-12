This week brings the new ‘CHAC’ rifle to the Orbital Workshop, with an extra 25% critical damage and a 0.8-second reload.
In addition we are also adding 7.62mm ammo to the Orbital Workshop as well as some fixes around crafting.
We’ve also got some details about next weeks performance-focused patch.
Notable Improvements:
- Fixed various issues with crafting drink flavours (tea/coffee/cocoa) where you could craft these with empty water containers
- Fixed issue where ice was queueing up recipes and melting in campfires without containers being present
- Mount modifiers are now correctly removed when sent up the space via the OEI - they where not before
This Week: CHAC Rifle
This week, we’re adding the new CHAC Rifle to the Orbital Workshop.
What the CHAC Rifle lacks in critical and projectile damage, it more than makes up for with its rate of fire and reload speed.
The CHAC Rifle sports a six-bullet magazine and a lightning-quick 0.8-second reload time. This means that while it might deal less damage per shot than the hunting rifle, it deals far more damage per minute.
A good example is the hunting rifle, which takes 18 seconds to take down a level one polar bear, compared to only 12 seconds for the CHAC Rifle. In layman terms, the speed and handling of the CHAC Rifle, more than makes up for the lower damage per shot.
The CHAC Rifle can be unlocked and purchased in the Orbital Workshop using Ren and Exotics.
In addition to the CHAC rifle we have also added the 7.62mm CHAC ammo box to the workshop which can be purchased using Ren.
Next Week: Multiplayer Server Performance Update
Next weeks update specifically targets performance ‘overhead’ involving the cost scaling of multiple players playing in one session.
We’ll have more details to share in our week 198 blog.
Changelog v2.3.8.141991
New Content
Details
- Adjusted CHAC rifle's iron-sights
- Updated textures for CHAC_Hunting_Rifle
- Adding chac rifle bullet ejected audio to lever event
- Unlocked CHAC workshop rifle
- Unlocked workshop rifle rounds
- Increased CHAC rifle's fire rate and decreased reload time to further differentiate from existing hunting rifle
- Fixed CHAC Rifle's workshop item data being development-locked
Fixed
Details
- Add missing Rope recipe (from Fiber) to Textiles benches
- Remove obsolete BetaWeekend Satellite/Faction Corpse content that was causing DT validation errors
- Fix blood splats for drill arrows vs creatures only play on the initial hit, not subsequent
- Display server 'FPS' on escape menu for clients
- Fix crafting checks for recipes that have no item input, but do have a resource input. Fix crafting max count for recipes that have no item input, but do have a resource input
- Fixed a few dialogue and item typos
- Fix modifiers are not removed from mounts sent to space via OEI
- Fix an ensure with player movement audio and empty portable water containers
- Fix some FieldGuide uses are not being displayed
- Fix typo 'Arctic Survial Suit'
- Fix Skinning Bench isn't previewing correct stack numbers for carcass outputs. Fix Furnaces aren't previewing correct number of igot inputs
- Fixed issue where you could queue up more items in a workbench than you had resources for
- Fixed issue where ice in a campfire would be auto-melted for water even if container was full
- Fixed issue where campfire could produce tea/coffee with empty water containers
- Fixed issue with advanced kitchen sink where water containers could be filled without actually connecting the device to a water network
Future Content
Details
- Adding loop audio for T5 generator, Animation audio and notifys etc
- Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium
- Added Concrete, Glass and Tempered glass curved, advanced beam, diagonal curved wall angles, diagonal, roof curved angles, curved wall icons
- Flying tank - Basic implementation
- Hooked up test dialogue for ELY2 and 3
- Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Added dialogue and subtitles for ELY2 and 3
- Dragonfly - Basic Implementation
- Updated the Slinker Juvie LODs
- Elysium - foliage and voxel placement in NW volcanic, red quad
- Updated lowest LOD to the correct value on the Orka bones skeletal mesh
- Fixed rebellious floating rocks in CAVE_LC_MED_001_DLC2
- more chainsaw balance fine tunes and improvements. Also adding correct skeletal mesh to BP instead of metal axe
- Routing dialogue to correct channels
- Adding oil geyser audio loop with bubbles and splashes to reflect FX. Adding dialouge bark lines, making sure remove spline audio is replicated to clients and adding as a variable
- Permit flame turret to be topped up from biofuel containers in hand (as well as network)
- Add some more DT validation around resource networks with multiple inputs
- Updated vertex flag material to optionally take a mask and a flag texture
- Added new flag texture to test material changes
- changed SM_TEMP_MoZone to complex collision to fix holes in floor
- Added Steel_Barrel
- Adding Organic Extractor Icon
- Added Oil Pipe Node and Section piece
- Updated scale for DEP_Polymerizer_T5 with animation and proxy
- ELY2 - Adjusting new prebuilt structures and making sure the turrets have ammo
- ELY2 - Initial Implementation of Mission including quest markers and prebuilt structure fixes
- Extending functionality of BP_Common_Deliver so NPC's inventoris can be checked
- Updated SM_DEP_Organic_Extractor_T5
- ELY - Mo, Iris, Victor & Theo will only have an interact prompt when they have something to say to you
- ELY - Adding Common base class to spawn EDEN NPC's so they can be present when starting missions in mission mode
- ELY1 & ELY2 - Adjusted missions to have the inclusion of NPC spawning base class
- ELY1 - Making Fixes to NPC dialogue - removing delays and triggering from NPC interact rather than quest complete
- Make Flame Turrets (add associated resource networks) consume Biofuel ammo correctly
- updated material and texture, disabled sRGB
- Implemented Heavy Smoke FX into BP_Pump_Jack
- Updated oil geyser bubling and eruption FX
- Updated the mesh for OilGeyser
- Flying tank - added missing virtual stats
- Update ItemSet cheat to use Contains string rather than StartsWith string to make it more flexible.
- Can now do things like 'ItemSet Beams' to get all Beams which wasn't possible when it was just prefix input
- Adding oil geyser loop adjustments to sound more appropriate for oil, and also new burst audio and end loop audio, event and BP entry
- Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Adding polymerizer gate open, close, and crate move audio, events and anim notifys
- Flightless tank - Added grounded tank montages
- Change the Datatable validator for Uses to drill down looking for a 'Place' Use if a Deployable is defined (ye old not saved in editor)
- Change the Datatable validator for Uses to drill down looking for a 'Place' Use if a Deployable is defined
- Added 29 flags from around the world for the Flag Pole assets, including all textures and materials
- Flightless Tank - Basic Implementation. Flying tank - added animbp
- Adding orka aggro vocals, event and data table setup
- Adjustments and improvements to the oil powered generator. Simplifying some setup and balancing with original layers. Removing unneeded notifys etc
- Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Dangerous Horizons feature level lock in world resource network icons for biofuel, refined oil and crude oil networks on the Flow Meter tool
- Reposition Refined Oil connector on the flow meter for Dangerous Horizons
- Drill arrows and mining laser now look for nearby existing items in world to merge their resources into before spawning a new actor in-world
- Removed the proxy mesh driving the cape simulation
- Add refined oil and crude oil networks to the Flow Meter tool for Dangerous Horizons
- Added helmet glass material with increased mask opacity
- Hooked up dialogue for testing on ELY4, 5, and 6
- Adding organic extractor audio, event. Not currently hooked up to BP
- Added bark lines for Victor NPC
- Added dialogue and subtitles for ELY4, 5, and 6
- Adjusted refraction FX for OilGeyser to fix aliasing
- wip natural oil effects and material update
- Sandwyrm Queen - Basic implementation
- Adding camera to polymerizer and crude oil refiner so the view is focussed correctly when pressing F on the devices
- Adding chew footstep and vocalisation adjustments. Adding correct ai setup row
- Adding barrel audio item audio row and items static row entry
- Adding oil refiner audio to natural refiner. Also correcting fuel spline not having correct plugin to other spline audio
- Enabled two-sided rendering in the dls cha 001 master material
- Adding chainsaw negative and positive looped 1 shots that trigger based on if the impact events are success or not. adding FMod surface to the ruby surface etc
- Fix flow meter does not need to know about refined oil
- Adding correct deploy audio event for T5 deployables. Adding camera to natural oil refiner so the view is corrected when interracting
- Adding National Flag Blueprint to T2 Tech tree
- Adding National Flag Recipes
- Fixing Recipe element and recipe tooltip so it displays itemable overrides
- Adding New National Flags Table, stat, itemables and setup 29 new National Flag items
- Adding Steel Barrel Icon and Back Mesh Setup
- Updated T5 Jackhammer skeletal mesh skinning
- Updated texture for the T5 Jackhammer
- Mission 4 - Added stabalize mission for iris and temp return to eden instead of underground facility
- Added FX when processing for BP_Polymerizer
- Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium
- Hide refined oil from the list of deployable modifiers
- Fix new processor recipes with pure resource inputs take no resource and provide no output
- Mission 4 - Outpost submissions
- Updated NPC Iris sk mesh and material
- Added T5 Jackhammer with WIP textures
- Elysium - landscape sculpting and general polish in Geothermal, red quad
- Upping Geyser audio count limit to account for multiple in a grouped cluster
- Deploy audio for homestead chimneys
- Adjustments to homestead small brick chimney fireplace
- Replaced missing voice lines with placeholder dialogue audio for ELY missions
- Fixed Elysium Arctic_2 being used twice in AISpawnConfig, replaced with Swamp_2 which was unused. Re-colored SW Swamp area to be green instead of blue for clarity. Add new Tundra_1 setup that is surrounding the starting area, with easier creatures. Fixed erroneous pixels for AISpawnMap and corrected filename to match
- Add BPHV asset for Tundra Gorge
- Remove Metals from Tundra voxel pool, add Sulfur and Silica. Add new Tundra_Gorge pool with typical cave resources to be used in the Gorge/Quarry area
- Fixing replication issues with weapon rack not playing audio for clients. Adding to homestead weapon rack
- Adding placeholder dialogue event
- Add CullDist volume for Elysium
- Mission 4 - Finished first pass on half the submissions, empty blueprints/structure for the rest
- implemented VFX into BP_Natural_Oil_Refiner
- Fix Prospect Reward Talent Tool Tip Is Not Translated
- Elysium - foliage, decals, impassables, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red+yellow quads
- Reimported national flag SM and updated base material to support directly assigning flag textures
- Fixed issue where national flag texture wouldn't update for clients on late-join
- Removed separate material assets for national flags, replaced with Texture2D that is dynamically assigned
- Fixed national flag SM LODs
