Notable Improvements:

Fixed various issues with crafting drink flavours (tea/coffee/cocoa) where you could craft these with empty water containers



Fixed issue where ice was queueing up recipes and melting in campfires without containers being present



Mount modifiers are now correctly removed when sent up the space via the OEI - they where not before



This Week: CHAC Rifle

Next Week: Multiplayer Server Performance Update

Your support makes these updates possible.

Changelog v2.3.8.141991

New Content

Details Adjusted CHAC rifle's iron-sights



Updated textures for CHAC_Hunting_Rifle



Adding chac rifle bullet ejected audio to lever event



Unlocked CHAC workshop rifle



Unlocked workshop rifle rounds



Increased CHAC rifle's fire rate and decreased reload time to further differentiate from existing hunting rifle



Fixed CHAC Rifle's workshop item data being development-locked





Fixed

Details Add missing Rope recipe (from Fiber) to Textiles benches



Remove obsolete BetaWeekend Satellite/Faction Corpse content that was causing DT validation errors



Fix blood splats for drill arrows vs creatures only play on the initial hit, not subsequent



Display server 'FPS' on escape menu for clients



Fix crafting checks for recipes that have no item input, but do have a resource input. Fix crafting max count for recipes that have no item input, but do have a resource input



Fixed a few dialogue and item typos



Fix modifiers are not removed from mounts sent to space via OEI



Fix an ensure with player movement audio and empty portable water containers



Fix some FieldGuide uses are not being displayed



Fix typo 'Arctic Survial Suit'



Fix Skinning Bench isn't previewing correct stack numbers for carcass outputs. Fix Furnaces aren't previewing correct number of igot inputs



Fixed issue where you could queue up more items in a workbench than you had resources for



Fixed issue where ice in a campfire would be auto-melted for water even if container was full



Fixed issue where campfire could produce tea/coffee with empty water containers



Fixed issue with advanced kitchen sink where water containers could be filled without actually connecting the device to a water network





Future Content

Details Adding loop audio for T5 generator, Animation audio and notifys etc



Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange/Yellow Quad, Elysium



Added Concrete, Glass and Tempered glass curved, advanced beam, diagonal curved wall angles, diagonal, roof curved angles, curved wall icons



Flying tank - Basic implementation



Hooked up test dialogue for ELY2 and 3



Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Added dialogue and subtitles for ELY2 and 3



Dragonfly - Basic Implementation



Updated the Slinker Juvie LODs



Elysium - foliage and voxel placement in NW volcanic, red quad



Updated lowest LOD to the correct value on the Orka bones skeletal mesh



Fixed rebellious floating rocks in CAVE_LC_MED_001_DLC2



more chainsaw balance fine tunes and improvements. Also adding correct skeletal mesh to BP instead of metal axe



Routing dialogue to correct channels



Adding oil geyser audio loop with bubbles and splashes to reflect FX. Adding dialouge bark lines, making sure remove spline audio is replicated to clients and adding as a variable



Permit flame turret to be topped up from biofuel containers in hand (as well as network)



Add some more DT validation around resource networks with multiple inputs



Updated vertex flag material to optionally take a mask and a flag texture



Added new flag texture to test material changes



changed SM_TEMP_MoZone to complex collision to fix holes in floor



Added Steel_Barrel



Adding Organic Extractor Icon



Added Oil Pipe Node and Section piece



Updated scale for DEP_Polymerizer_T5 with animation and proxy



ELY2 - Adjusting new prebuilt structures and making sure the turrets have ammo



ELY2 - Initial Implementation of Mission including quest markers and prebuilt structure fixes



Extending functionality of BP_Common_Deliver so NPC's inventoris can be checked



Updated SM_DEP_Organic_Extractor_T5



ELY - Mo, Iris, Victor & Theo will only have an interact prompt when they have something to say to you



ELY - Adding Common base class to spawn EDEN NPC's so they can be present when starting missions in mission mode



ELY1 & ELY2 - Adjusted missions to have the inclusion of NPC spawning base class



ELY1 - Making Fixes to NPC dialogue - removing delays and triggering from NPC interact rather than quest complete



Make Flame Turrets (add associated resource networks) consume Biofuel ammo correctly



updated material and texture, disabled sRGB



Implemented Heavy Smoke FX into BP_Pump_Jack



Updated oil geyser bubling and eruption FX



Updated the mesh for OilGeyser



Flying tank - added missing virtual stats



Update ItemSet cheat to use Contains string rather than StartsWith string to make it more flexible.



Can now do things like 'ItemSet Beams' to get all Beams which wasn't possible when it was just prefix input



Adding oil geyser loop adjustments to sound more appropriate for oil, and also new burst audio and end loop audio, event and BP entry



Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Adding polymerizer gate open, close, and crate move audio, events and anim notifys



Flightless tank - Added grounded tank montages



Change the Datatable validator for Uses to drill down looking for a 'Place' Use if a Deployable is defined (ye old not saved in editor)



Change the Datatable validator for Uses to drill down looking for a 'Place' Use if a Deployable is defined



Added 29 flags from around the world for the Flag Pole assets, including all textures and materials



Flightless Tank - Basic Implementation. Flying tank - added animbp



Adding orka aggro vocals, event and data table setup



Adjustments and improvements to the oil powered generator. Simplifying some setup and balancing with original layers. Removing unneeded notifys etc



Elysium - foliage and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Dangerous Horizons feature level lock in world resource network icons for biofuel, refined oil and crude oil networks on the Flow Meter tool



Reposition Refined Oil connector on the flow meter for Dangerous Horizons



Drill arrows and mining laser now look for nearby existing items in world to merge their resources into before spawning a new actor in-world



Removed the proxy mesh driving the cape simulation



Add refined oil and crude oil networks to the Flow Meter tool for Dangerous Horizons



Added helmet glass material with increased mask opacity



Hooked up dialogue for testing on ELY4, 5, and 6



Adding organic extractor audio, event. Not currently hooked up to BP



Added bark lines for Victor NPC



Added dialogue and subtitles for ELY4, 5, and 6



Adjusted refraction FX for OilGeyser to fix aliasing



wip natural oil effects and material update



Sandwyrm Queen - Basic implementation



Adding camera to polymerizer and crude oil refiner so the view is focussed correctly when pressing F on the devices



Adding chew footstep and vocalisation adjustments. Adding correct ai setup row



Adding barrel audio item audio row and items static row entry



Adding oil refiner audio to natural refiner. Also correcting fuel spline not having correct plugin to other spline audio



Enabled two-sided rendering in the dls cha 001 master material



Adding chainsaw negative and positive looped 1 shots that trigger based on if the impact events are success or not. adding FMod surface to the ruby surface etc



Fix flow meter does not need to know about refined oil



Adding correct deploy audio event for T5 deployables. Adding camera to natural oil refiner so the view is corrected when interracting



Adding National Flag Blueprint to T2 Tech tree



Adding National Flag Recipes



Fixing Recipe element and recipe tooltip so it displays itemable overrides



Adding New National Flags Table, stat, itemables and setup 29 new National Flag items



Adding Steel Barrel Icon and Back Mesh Setup



Updated T5 Jackhammer skeletal mesh skinning



Updated texture for the T5 Jackhammer



Mission 4 - Added stabalize mission for iris and temp return to eden instead of underground facility



Added FX when processing for BP_Polymerizer



Mushroom Trees, Cliffs and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Hide refined oil from the list of deployable modifiers



Fix new processor recipes with pure resource inputs take no resource and provide no output



Mission 4 - Outpost submissions



Updated NPC Iris sk mesh and material



Added T5 Jackhammer with WIP textures



Elysium - landscape sculpting and general polish in Geothermal, red quad



Upping Geyser audio count limit to account for multiple in a grouped cluster



Deploy audio for homestead chimneys



Adjustments to homestead small brick chimney fireplace



Replaced missing voice lines with placeholder dialogue audio for ELY missions



Fixed Elysium Arctic_2 being used twice in AISpawnConfig, replaced with Swamp_2 which was unused. Re-colored SW Swamp area to be green instead of blue for clarity. Add new Tundra_1 setup that is surrounding the starting area, with easier creatures. Fixed erroneous pixels for AISpawnMap and corrected filename to match



Add BPHV asset for Tundra Gorge



Remove Metals from Tundra voxel pool, add Sulfur and Silica. Add new Tundra_Gorge pool with typical cave resources to be used in the Gorge/Quarry area



Fixing replication issues with weapon rack not playing audio for clients. Adding to homestead weapon rack



Adding placeholder dialogue event



Add CullDist volume for Elysium



Mission 4 - Finished first pass on half the submissions, empty blueprints/structure for the rest



implemented VFX into BP_Natural_Oil_Refiner



Fix Prospect Reward Talent Tool Tip Is Not Translated



Elysium - foliage, decals, impassables, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red+yellow quads



Reimported national flag SM and updated base material to support directly assigning flag textures



Fixed issue where national flag texture wouldn't update for clients on late-join



Removed separate material assets for national flags, replaced with Texture2D that is dynamically assigned



Fixed national flag SM LODs





Welcome to Week 197.This week brings the new ‘CHAC’ rifle to the Orbital Workshop, with an extra 25% critical damage and a 0.8-second reload.In addition we are also adding 7.62mm ammo to the Orbital Workshop as well as some fixes around crafting.We’ve also got some details about next weeks performance-focused patch.This week, we’re adding the new CHAC Rifle to the Orbital Workshop.What the CHAC Rifle lacks in critical and projectile damage, it more than makes up for with its rate of fire and reload speed.The CHAC Rifle sports a six-bullet magazine and a lightning-quick 0.8-second reload time. This means that while it might deal less damage per shot than the hunting rifle, it deals far more damage per minute.A good example is the hunting rifle, which takes 18 seconds to take down a level one polar bear, compared to only 12 seconds for the CHAC Rifle. In layman terms, the speed and handling of the CHAC Rifle, more than makes up for the lower damage per shot.The CHAC Rifle can be unlocked and purchased in the Orbital Workshop using Ren and Exotics.In addition to the CHAC rifle we have also added the 7.62mm CHAC ammo box to the workshop which can be purchased using Ren.Next weeks update specifically targets performance ‘overhead’ involving the cost scaling of multiple players playing in one session.We’ll have more details to share in our week 198 blog.