9 September 2025 Build 19908144 Edited 9 September 2025 – 08:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After many months of hard work the russian translation has now been added!

Thank you for spearheading and contributing making this into a great translation!
Ice_ya
MrEgg
Luke
dashie
Kiwi
and
doge bread doge bread

The brazilian portuguese translation also disappeared during a proofreading patch and has now been added back!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984021
  • Loading history…
