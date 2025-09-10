 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19908093 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squaddies,

Today we have a short update for you for our 9.0.2 hotfix

System & Gameplay Updates

  • Added a pop-up that advises to update GPU driver when on a known unstable driver version

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash in the world icon subsystem that happened more likely a bit after approaching instruction signs in tutorials

  • Fixed a crash related to vehicle physics

  • Fixed TLF 4th Armored Brigade battlegroup having too many MBTs when on defense

  • Fixed several skirmish layers where too many vehicles were spawning in

Map Updates & Bug Fixes

Manicouagan

  • RAAS v2 - Fixed CRF not being available

See you out there!

Changed files in this update

