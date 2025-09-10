Hello Squaddies,
Today we have a short update for you for our 9.0.2 hotfix
System & Gameplay Updates
Added a pop-up that advises to update GPU driver when on a known unstable driver version
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash in the world icon subsystem that happened more likely a bit after approaching instruction signs in tutorials
Fixed a crash related to vehicle physics
Fixed TLF 4th Armored Brigade battlegroup having too many MBTs when on defense
Fixed several skirmish layers where too many vehicles were spawning in
Map Updates & Bug Fixes
Manicouagan
RAAS v2 - Fixed CRF not being available
See you out there!
