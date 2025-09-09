Hotfix 6.7.2 - 9th of September

This hotfix includes a handful of fixes and tweaks for Feast of Grimnir, as well as some grimoire fixes that mostly affect Horn of Magnus.

Features & Tweaks

Feast of Grimnir changes: Added and re-shuffled placements of ammo boxes. Tweaked grenade spawners. Made sure all grenade spawners also spawn fire grenades



Fixes