POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
9 September 2025 Build 19908045 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 6.7.2 - 9th of September

This hotfix includes a handful of fixes and tweaks for Feast of Grimnir, as well as some grimoire fixes that mostly affect Horn of Magnus.

Features & Tweaks

  • Feast of Grimnir changes:

    • Added and re-shuffled placements of ammo boxes.

    • Tweaked grenade spawners.

    • Made sure all grenade spawners also spawn fire grenades

Fixes

  • Fixed collision issues in Horn of Magnus.

  • Tweaked the collisions of Grimoires to prevent issues where they weren’t grabbable when they should.

  • Feast of Grimnir fixes:

    • Added extra collision in various places to prevent the Cog or Barrels from getting out of bounds.

    • Filled in some small holes in walls

