Hotfix 6.7.2 - 9th of September
This hotfix includes a handful of fixes and tweaks for Feast of Grimnir, as well as some grimoire fixes that mostly affect Horn of Magnus.
Features & Tweaks
Feast of Grimnir changes:
Added and re-shuffled placements of ammo boxes.
Tweaked grenade spawners.
Made sure all grenade spawners also spawn fire grenades
Fixes
Fixed collision issues in Horn of Magnus.
Tweaked the collisions of Grimoires to prevent issues where they weren’t grabbable when they should.
Feast of Grimnir fixes:
Added extra collision in various places to prevent the Cog or Barrels from getting out of bounds.
Filled in some small holes in walls
