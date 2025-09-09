There were 850 of you guys who set your list public (in-game).

Pretty sure most of you thought it was Steam's public settings - So I've changed the terminology to 'Shared In-Game' and the public list is now 'Shared Lists'.



If you want to re-share your list, you'll have to set it again.

- NOTE - If you share your list, everyone who plays Game Quest will be able to play your list and compete in your list's leaderboard