
9 September 2025 Build 19907990 Edited 9 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There were 850 of you guys who set your list public (in-game).
Pretty sure most of you thought it was Steam's public settings - So I've changed the terminology to 'Shared In-Game' and the public list is now 'Shared Lists'.

If you want to re-share your list, you'll have to set it again.
- NOTE - If you share your list, everyone who plays Game Quest will be able to play your list and compete in your list's leaderboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
  • Loading history…
