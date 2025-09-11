We're super excited to roll out a major update of Equate 8 and share with all of you our talk at the Museum of Mathematics in NYC explaining the origins of the game and how magic squares relate to its puzzle mechanics.

An all new game mode, Blitz, is available now where players start a run of rapid fire puzzles one move away from being solved. At every 10th level puzzles increase in difficulty requiring two moves, then three. The first run of each day is deterministic and the same for everyone so challenge friends and family for the highest score! It's super addictive and fun and is my new favorite way to play the game.

We also have a new menu item called "generate" that lets players generate an exhaustive list of all possible puzzles given an elaborate list of criteria, perfect for teachers looking to cater puzzles to a particular curriculum. It's also interesting to see all the different possible permutations of this type of puzzle and gives you total control over customizing your own unique difficulties.





We've also added keyboard shortcuts (qweasdzxc for the number grid along with numpad support), plus we've patched several bugs from the last version, which is still available in the "previous" branch. One bug impacted players' ability to retain streaks so please contact us at info@cinqmarsmedia.org if you lost a streak or faced some other bug and we can supply you with a code that can be redeemed in the new "recovery" menu that restores lost perks from the game.

As always, thank you so much for your support and for playing!