Blender 4.5.3 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v4.5 - Stable - LTS branch. You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v4.5 - Stable - Stable.





Patch Notes





* [4.5 LTS] Fix memory leak when loading libraries fails from Python. (0056783a60d11e9eb20d5fbe73d4535989871b02)

* Fix: Grease Pencil: Smooth sculpt brush not working with handles and mask. (b1b7360fc2543212c63b66be89536dacae38cce1)

* Add-on hotkey customizations are not saved for custom operators. (#143838)

* [4.5 LTS] Fix: frozen mathutils Vector & Matrix types could be resized. (3bb0b4864df761bb3d2db593eea8b5a9ffa797e8)

* Fix: UVSculpt brush size not converted correctly for 5.0 changes. (f2c538ae863025869deb9bb3201a4a9bbb32ea56)

* bpy.context.object.modifiers["Lineart"].thickness no longer works in 4.5.2. (#145138)

* Grease pencil: Divide blend mode doesn't work. (#143802)

* Fix: Vulkan: Submission runner crash on start. (baa7ba7cbee894d034a59b309923a444b1a1f52c)

* Vulkan: NVIDIA driver 580.76.05 on Wayland freezes at startup. (#144625)

* When using the Vulkan backend, material compilation errors directly lead to Blender crashing. (#144614)

* Blender Light Probes do not create "mirrors" in 4.5 with Vulkan enabled. (#142110)

* Missing display update for unified strength icon. (#144281)

* Crash selecting the text on a linked duplicated text object. (#144970)

* 4.5 Crash with Cycles render w/ Persistent Data + fileview thumbnails sequence. (#143662)

* Fix: Workbench: Broken render tests after AA fix. (df9239608bbc21f23b233c65b2eba6898ada9f18)

* Fix: Workbench: Broken render tests after AA fix. (df9239608bbc21f23b233c65b2eba6898ada9f18)

* Cycles: Add ROCm 7 runtime to hipew search list. (f6c709f30b23be4fa9618938c2bb3c052a74421d)

* Cycles: Add support for building with CUDA 13.0 and OptiX 9.0. (6f6bf2b64d5c8cdec7fb5927fe41eca3818be8ce)

* Vulkan: Weird pink shading with temporal accumlation turned off. (#144636)

* Crash switching camera from Camera View to Orthographic view in Material Preview mode. (#143857)

* EEVEE: Rendering is incorrect in walk mode with overscan enabled. (#144441)

* Fix #144599: Cycles OSL node with external script does not update. (#144808)

* Invalid text selection in the Python console. (#144858)

* Illegal Address in CUDA queu copy_from_device (integrator_shade surface_raytrace integrator_sorted_paths_arrays_prefix_sum). (#143841)

* Cycles OptiX: When adjusting material properties that enables shader ray tracing, the material will momentarily render incorrectly. (#144910)

* Dynamic Paint: Bake Image Sequence crash. (#143958)

* OSL call for "geom:name" stopped working in Blender 4.5 LTS. (#144814)

* Crash when calling any node group from side properties panel. (#144621)

* Assert on `Add Texture Paint Slot`. (#144175)

* Crash when attempting to Unlink linked IDs from the Unused Data Outliner. (#144840)

* Dynamic Paint Crash switching displace factor from positive to negative - FYI New light project OK. (#142137)

* Blender crashes when snapping after aligning in edit mode. (#144916)

* Fix: EEVEE: Memory leak when drawing Volume objects. (f6676240896)

* Python: Modifying Workspaces via Python and 'Reporting an Error' Crashes Blender. (#144958)

* Cloth simulation presets only save some of the settings. (#104074)

* Force fields don't work on a fire simulation with Flame Smoke 0. (#86512)

* Falling fluid simulation has odd behaviour. (#144701)

* Crash when scrubbing Scene Strip in Video Sequencer. (#144982)

* Fix: ACES 2.0 studio config sets image files to ACES2065-1 incorrectly. (820afacf15f)

* crash when moving GP stroke. (#143635)

* UI freezes with lots of action slots (in the Outliner). (#143697)

* Python: Improve `bpy.data.user_map()` argument documentation. (cc943ea8145)

* WORKBENCH with MATCAPS Rendering Issues in Blender 4.5 and 5.0 Alpha. (#142738)

* EEVEE: Freeze playing back a certain animation on macOS. (#142381)

* Assert fail in Limited Dissolve of flattened cone. (#144383)

* gpu.state.line_width_set() Does not work in vulkan. (#144700)

* split selection removes vertices. (#145108)

* Value Node not changeable in Properties Window. (#144760)

* Blender 4.5.2 LTS Clay strips brush - View plane acts like area plane. (#145070)

* NDOF/3D mouse: Pan Zoom is reversed in cardinal-orthographic views, in fly mode. (#144751)

* Crash when converting multiple objects to grease pencil with shared mesh data. (#145287)

* Crash when joining (Ctrl-J) two Grease Pencil objects in Blender 4.5.2 LTS. (#145297)

* Crash: 4.5.1 can't open 5.0 file that contains Closure Zone. (#144414)

* Segmentation fault on grease_pencil_export_svg with frame_mode='SELECTED'. (#145259)

* Crash in Viewport Render Animation when GDB is Attached. (#145375)

* Fix: incorrect handling of 3x3 matrices with RNA get/set callbacks. (c01b33593f1)

* The Greace pencil stroke copying bug. (#145228)

* Blender 4.5 unusual slow playback speed compare to B4.4 In large scale geometry nodes. (#145385)

* Compositor Cyclic links warning doesn't disappear. (#145403)

* Copy Global Transforms: SKIP_SAVE on paste. (1459f185cb8)

* FBX: new 4.5 importer places (instanced?) objects from Navisworks FBX file at origin. (#145116)

* Asset shelf breaks when changing preview size. (#112936)

* Anim: fix crash when loading F-Curve with unknown modifier. (5844ee62291)

* Fix: viewer shortcut description mentions compositor only. (f5e6be7f398)

* 4.5.3 regression - bpy behavior change on evaluated mesh with SK. (#145340)

* .glb file importing problem. (#144980)

* Python API: GPU module compute shader local group size defaults to -1 instead of 1 on Vulkan/OpenGL. (#145818)

* Blender Crashes With Curve Pen Tool While Using With Nurbs Curve. (#145560)

* Build: resolve linking error on *BSD systems. (0648332ceba)

* [Zh_CN] Driver auto-variable name "变量"causes Python error. (#145590)

* FBX: new importer does not import textures from some files. (#145244)

* Movie distortion node is more pixelated using the Auto GPU compositor. (#145439)

* Cryptomatte shows numeric value instead of picked asset name. (#145498)

* Crash on separating hair curves object. (#145666)

* Can't use Intel Arc A770 GPU in Blender 4.5.2 LTS despite having the latest packages installed. (#145449)

* Captured attribute not propagated to Set Mesh Normal. (#145691)

* Fix: MaterialX export can end up with duplicate node names. (5ba56b4c6da)

* VSE - dragging on an image sequence no longer updates the Frame number in the Preview overlay. (#144332)

* USDZ in Blender 4.3.0: textures missing on FBX -> USDZ export (new export_textures_mode). (#145711)

* Fix: 3D text line end misses last character. (3b12157b928)

* Undo history Unknown Action. (#144096)





For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 4.5 LTS releases on blender.org





LTS Program



Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org





Stay up-to-date



You can follow Blender on social media:



Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !



Happy blending,

The Blender team