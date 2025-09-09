 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907834
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.04e:

  • Fixed Lycira’s angel just standing there slashing air and not damaging enemies.

  • The first time you unlock tier 3 units, a popup will explain that you can right click “Tier 2 Units” in shop to toggle between buying Tier 1 and Tier 2 units.

  • “Solo Slay” achievement can now be gained with summon spells, so Gareth can get this achievement.

  • Fixed an issue with some achievements, most commonly survive level 15 and survive level 25, not triggering when it should.

Also I will have a look at adding so you can see info about enemies coming up, at least for Desert and Forest.




