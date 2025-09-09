Patch 1.04e:
Fixed Lycira’s angel just standing there slashing air and not damaging enemies.
The first time you unlock tier 3 units, a popup will explain that you can right click “Tier 2 Units” in shop to toggle between buying Tier 1 and Tier 2 units.
“Solo Slay” achievement can now be gained with summon spells, so Gareth can get this achievement.
Fixed an issue with some achievements, most commonly survive level 15 and survive level 25, not triggering when it should.
Also I will have a look at adding so you can see info about enemies coming up, at least for Desert and Forest.
