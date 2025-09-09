Patch 1.04e:

Fixed Lycira’s angel just standing there slashing air and not damaging enemies.

The first time you unlock tier 3 units, a popup will explain that you can right click “Tier 2 Units” in shop to toggle between buying Tier 1 and Tier 2 units.

“Solo Slay” achievement can now be gained with summon spells, so Gareth can get this achievement.