It’s time to unite! This is the main event, Contestants. With all eyes on the grandest of stages, if there ever was a moment to play your best, this is it. The game is on. The greatest gameshow on Earth is back for another season! This is THE FINALS.



Flags will fly, cultures will shine, and Contestants from all over the globe will step into the spotlight for a showdown of epic proportions! The Arena is set, revamped, and ready to host the World's biggest competition! It's GAME TIME!



Instant Replay Beta has landed and it's nothing short of magical! Want to know what just turned you into a pile of coins? Now you can! This is mind-bending tech that fuses destruction physics, dynamic environments, and fast-paced action into a full clip, live, and just for you.

This feature is rolling out in beta as we learn from it. It’s technically wild, and we’re beyond proud. It plays back your elimination moments so you can actually see what happened in that fast-moving, destructible chaos we call THE FINALS. The clarity it delivers is game-changing.

To be honest, at first and second glance, this was an impossible task. But at Embark we take a challenge seriously. Prototypes for this feature date back to the early days of the project, before THE FINALS even had a name, trying to prove it possible. What you will see in Season 8 is the result of all that hard work. We had to calculate everything that matters: player movement, environmental destruction, object interactions in a level of data fidelity that’s hard to pull off in a Dynamism Shooter. Then take all that info and quickly reconstruct the moment.

It’s not enabled for everyone by default (especially on systems under 16 GB RAM), but you can toggle it on manually. If you’ve got the horsepower, turn it on, try it, and tell us what you think. We’ll be gathering feedback, polishing performance, and expanding integration throughout the season.

In THE FINALS, the Arena is a living, crumbling, ever-changing beast. Instant Replay offers a path to smarter plays and sharper instincts. Give it a try!

MATCH RECAP

We’re rolling out a brand-new match summary screen for World Tour, Ranked and QuickCash, with more Modes to come. It features a timeline graph of important scoring events. You’ll also see a personal breakdown of your own performance, with ratings across Combat, Support, Objective score, and more. You’ll see how it all played out and your own contribution to the team effort!



Rise to the challenge and aim to be spectacular! And should you successfully end a round with nothing but S-ranks across the board, tag us and let us know!



WEAPONS OLD AND NEW

Season 8 comes with two new Weapons that are bound to change the game in new and exciting ways:

BFR TITAN | Heavy

The BFR Titan is a high caliber, manual action revolver that deals immense damage. With its low ammo count and individually reloaded rounds, it's ideal for those who want to hold the edge of the encounter and pick off their targets, one bullet at a time.



P90 | Medium

The P90 is a submachine gun with a compact design and high capacity magazine. Unload a barrage at shorter ranges, or pester targets from further away by raining bullets! Get ready to spray and pray, contestants!

Weapons System

We’re also migrating more weapons over to our new Weapons System, which is way more robust and reliable than the old one! This is a long-term initiative and we’re taking it step-by-step to make sure this first phase is done right. Several Weapons are migrating over to the new system and more will make the move during Season 8. It is our ambition to finally put an end to some of the longest standing weapon related bugs in THE FINALS, once and for all.

Dematerializer Improvements

We’ve reworked the Dematerializer to be more reliable when opening and closing segments and to provide a more accurate aim when it comes to aiming your wall removal. We’ve also added an off-screen indicator that will help other Contestants know when a wall has been opened nearby to them.



Grenade Indicator

Watch out! We’ve added a Frag Grenade indicator for better readability on your imminent detonation, players should now have a bit more time to react to live Grenades. This has been a requested feature for some time, watch your six and stay safe out there, Contestants!

SMOOTH DESTRUCTION

Welcome to the first release of a feature we’re calling Smooth Destruction. Until recently, impact damage from collapsing structures wasn’t really there. With this new update, we’re dialing up the cascading damage that can occur when buildings or objects fall into others. Starting with suspended structures and cranes, making these crash down can cause real damage and totally reshape the environment, creating new emergent play spaces in the process!

Smooth destruction introduces knock-on effects and chain reactions that open up new tactical and strategic options. It’s a fundamental leap forward, and further proof that evolving our core systems can transform the Arena just as much as brand-new features.

This is only the beginning! We plan to keep pushing the boundaries and spreading Smooth Destruction across every Arena in new and exciting ways!

This is something we have wanted and planned for since day one, so seeing it live in the game is humbling and exciting all at the same time! Have fun tearing it all down, Contestants!

KYOTO UPGRADES

Destruction keeps evolving across the Arenas, and Kyoto is the latest to get an upgrade. Buildings now collapse into connected chunks of debris that are easier to climb and traverse. Collapses happen closer to where structures were weakened, so it’s easier to anticipate what’s going to fall. The new setup is also more optimized, so performance gets a boost too.

But that’s not all, Kyoto has also received design improvements. Extra jump pads have been added to provide faster access to key areas, and reduce the need for movement gadgets. Interior layouts have been simplified, and basements have been split up with walls to provide more cover and tactical opportunities. Expect more changes to come as we work on tackling even more of the pain points!

MONACO AND MORE

We’ve applied what we’ve learned from our more recent maps to Monaco’s suspended structures. They’re now built as larger gameplay spaces with improved accessibility, creating more room for action and better flow.

Across all maps, you’ll now see new branding that amps up the excitement of the Competition. Just like when the Olympics or World Cup takes over a city, every Arena is being transformed with fresh banners and energy!

Even the stadium itself is evolving; stands and structures will change throughout the season, building up towards the Major, where the full transformation will be revealed…

SIGN YOUR SPONSOR



It’s time for a new Sponsor deal and this Season, you’ll be choosing between two giants!

HOLTOW | Digitally insured, virtually secured.

HOLTOW is back for another Season, vying for your Loyalty and dedicated to your protection! They even have an all new insurance type to offer the wayward souls of the meatspace and virtual world alike. CEO, Quemby Rutile, is ready to back any Contestant willing to wear the HOLTOW name with pride. If you’re a returning HOLTOW signer, get ready for a whole new track of rewards that will deepen your dedication and your protection!

SIGN WITH HOLTOW AND INSURE YOUR VICTORY!

TRENTILA | Slightly unstable. Shockingly good.

CEO Ana Del Mar has been tilling the soil of the Arena for a long time now, but this is the first time TRENTILA steps up into the spotlight and offers support to Contestants as an official Sponsor of THE FINALS! They are here to prove that they can nurture more than just agriculture, and promise that signees will bloom in the spotlight that they cast! If they can grow their trademarked Tiger Fruit in the middle of the Transatlantic Landfill, they can certainly grow your fame and fortune!

SIGN WITH TRENTILA AND CULTIVATE YOUR TRIUMPH!

BATTLE PASS

The Season 8 Battle Pass is full of earnable rewards designed to celebrate the spirit of global competition in a spirited and fantastical way! You can choose between the Ultimate, Premium, or Free Battle Pass which means there is something for everyone!

PLAYSTYLES

We’re introducing Playstyles: pre-made Contestant templates that bundle a Specialization, Weapon, and Gadgets into a recognizable style of play. They give new players a clear starting point and show off the variety THE FINALS has to offer, while still letting everyone branch out and experiment with their own personal Loadout and Playstyles. This will make THE FINALS friendlier for new players and will also provide a much faster path for unlocking Weapons, Specializations, and Gadgets!

Want the full breakdown? Check out the Playstyles blog for all the details.

MORE IMPROVEMENTS FOR NEWBIES

Tutorial Updates

The tutorial has been expanded to cover so much more of what makes THE FINALS, THE FINALS! It now teaches players how to use Specializations, what happens during a team wipe, and how to revive teammates. After completing a revive, you’ll even get a Dummy teammate to help finish things out. This should help new players gain a stronger foundation before their first real match.

New Dummy Challenges

We’ve added more Dummy Challenges in the Practice Range, focused around playing the objective. In one, you’ll defend a Cashout from waves of Dummies trying to steal it, perfect practice for the chaos of the Arena.

Rookie Contracts

Rookie Contracts return as a fuller onboarding experience. Now they include tasks like completing the tutorial, finishing Challenges, creating your first Contestant, and trying out different Game Modes. They give new players a longer runway to explore the game and plenty of incentives along the way.

FASTER BOOT TIMES

We’ve added background shader pre-compilation, which means the game client boots up much faster. You’ll be able to navigate menus, edit Contestants, and party up with friends while shaders finish compiling in the background. For machines that normally spend a lot of time stuck on precompiling shaders, this change should make a big difference.

Ranked Reconnect Improvements

We’re adjusting the rules for Ranked Tournament abandonment. Combined with faster boot times, this means players who need to reconnect during a ranked match won’t be unfairly penalized just because the client took too long to restart.

CUSTOMIZATION IMPROVEMENTS

Earrings

That’s right, get ready for Earrings! It’s time to find new ways to sparkle! Nothing complements a beautiful set of hair, stylish glasses, a well trimmed beard, and a fresh coat of makeup like a pair of diamond studs covering your sides!

Effects

We’ve separated item effects from items, so cosmetics that come with signature character effects that modify the space around them, no longer rely on that piece in order to apply the effect!

GAME MODES

Head2Head is here to stay!

Head2Head is no longer a limited event. It’s joining our Quick Play modes. We saw a lot of love for this Mode and we think it’s a great warm up round or pick when you don’t have time to make it to the final round of a Tournament!

Team Deathmatch on Bernal

As part of our efforts to enhance existing features, we’re adding Team Deathmatch to Bernal, giving players a fresh way to experience the map. Get ready to fight across three signature areas in this magical town: Hotels, Apartments, Backyards!

Saying Goodbye to Terminal Attack

For now, it’s time to say goodbye to Terminal Attack. It’s by far our least played Mode and its fraught history makes the Mode difficult to love. Maybe it’ll return one day as an event, once we’re all good and ready!

NEW SOUNDTRACK

It wouldn’t be a new Season without a new set of Bangers from our unbelievably talented Audio team!

Audio Director, Carl Strandberg, says, “This season we really wanted to hit home on the Olympic grandness of the Major coming up. So it's very much inspired by everything majestic. We've really tried incorporating a lot of orchestral elements, tying it together with the classic FINALS-synth and drum sounds, but also trying to get elements from every previous season in there, to build on everything we've created the last 7 seasons.”

MOUSE AND KEYBOARD FOR CONSOLE

You can now play with Mouse and Keyboard on Console!

TWITCH DROPS

Abby the APS is excited to join her friends Terry and Chuck! Available now for FREE as a Twitch drop, along with a sticker and a pair of Earrings that will help keep Abby close to your heart and mind at all times! Watch any Twitch streamer playing THE FINALS with drops enabled to earn your new best friend! While the new handy Frag Grenade indicator will alert you of an incoming Grenade, Abby will kindly, but firmly, decline its explosive power.

THE GRAND MAJOR 2025

With The Arenas set for the grandest competitions, we’re also setting the grand stage for our first ever esports Major! The 16 strongest teams across the world will travel to DreamHack Stockholm to settle the score and see who’s truly the best of the best, and will be crowned Champion of The Arena!

Our Closed Qualifiers featuring full studio production, top talent from the community and the strongest 16 teams from EMEA and NA takes place on September 20th & 21st, where we will find out which teams qualify through to The Grand Major!

See you in Stockholm, Contestants!

Now, let’s get into all the nitty gritty details:

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Frag Grenade

Added in-world grenade indicator

H+ Infuser

Decreased healing per shot from 15 to 145 Dev Note: The Infuser was still slightly outperforming other healing items, this change is made to address that.

Thermal Vision

Temporarily disabled Thermal Vision Dev Note: Thermal Vision has struggled with a considerable number of bugs and issues for some time now, issues that are not a simple or quick thing to fix. Some issues can offer players an unintended advantage, so we’ve made the decision to bench the Gadget for now. We’ll re-work it over the next few seasons, at which point it will return to the roster.

General

Increased the damage done by the crane’s wrecking ball from 10 to 75

Specializations



Dematerializer

Decreased the number of charges from 3 to 2

Added new functionality which now remembers exactly which wall segments were dematerialized when a charge was used. These segments are now grouped together and if any of them is rematerialized, all of those in the group will also always be rematerialized

Added a vignette to the screen that will be displayed when a wall segment is dematerialized near the player, just outside of their field of view, so that players are better aware of what is happening around them

Updated the dematerialize effect on walls when activated, adding a slight delay before the wall segment becomes fully transparent

Added a new ‘vibration’ effect to dematerialized wall segments, which will start to play just before the wall segments would automatically rematerialize Dev Note: These changes have been a long time coming. The Dematerializer Specialization has been by far the most picked Specialization and the most winning, across the majority of modes and skill tiers. We never intended any item to see so much usage and it has sped up the pace of the game and how quickly Cashout fights resolve. Our intent has been to reduce the number of charges available, to throttle the usage rate, but we felt we couldn’t make that change until we fixed how unreliable opening and closing wall segments could be. With this new system and the improved visual feedback, we’re now in a place where we can reduce the ammo count. Between this change and the Turret and Healing Beam buffs, we’re hoping to return to a more varied Medium meta.

Guardian Turret

Decreased the cooldown from 40s to 35s

Decreased the cooldown when retrieving the turret from 20s to 17.5s Dev Note: As Specializations go, the Turret has been fairly underused. We want to increase its desirability without making it too frustrating. This change will buff its availability in-match.



Healing Beam

Increased healing rate from 40 per second to 46 per second Dev Note: Since the Healing Beam is a Specialization, it should be one of the more desirable healing tools in the game, Since the introduction of the H+ Infuser and the Healing Emitter (a.k.a Chuck), it’s not been desirable enough. This change allows the Healing Beam to go from 220 to 253 healing before overheating, which should buff it to where it should be.



Winch Claw

Increased cooldown when missing a target from 7s to 10s

Increased cooldown when successfully hitting a Cashout Station or Contestant from 14s to 18s

Increased the cooldown when hitting all other object types from 7s to 14s Dev Note: The power and impact of the Winch Claw is out of line with some of the other Heavy Specializations and that is reflected in the data.



Weapons

.50 Akimbo

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 35m to 32m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Decreased damage falloff max range from 42.5m to 39m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range Dev Note: We feel the akimbo pistols are performing slightly too well at longer ranges, so this is a small nudge to bring them more into their intended niche.

CB-01

Increased damage from 84 to 88 Dev Note: The CB-01 has struggled to perform well across most modes and sees a very low pick rate. This change is intended to improve viability.



Dual Blades

Increased how quickly sprinting is re-enabled after the second attack animation begins by 25%

Increased how quickly sprinting is re-enabled after the third attack animation begins by 15% Dev Notes: This change is mostly to correct some inconsistencies between attacks, which made the second animation in the attack sequence more aggressively slow the player than it should have.

LH1

Increased damage from 42 to 44 Dev Note: We’re still trying to get the LH1 to a place where it’s viable but not dominant. Previous changes have seen it really bottom out in both usage and performance, so we’re nudging it in an effort to improve viability and desirability.



Pike-556

Decreased damage from 50 to 48

Decreased damage falloff minimum range from 45m to 40m, giving the weapon a slightly shorter effective range

Increased damage falloff multiplier from 0.75 to 0.8, meaning the weapon now does slightly more damage at range. This is somewhat offset by the reduction in base damage

Increased the size of bullet dispersion when firing from the hip, especially while crouching, making the weapon less accurate when not aiming down sights Dev Note: We feel the Pike currently has too much utility, being both good at long range but also very viable at close range. These changes aim to get it to where it should be, a medium-to-long range rifle that is less effective when fighting at close quarters.

Riot Shield

Decreased maximum speed of an attack’s lunge to the target from 10m/s to 7m/s

Decreased minimum speed of an attack’s lunge to the target from 7m/s to 5.5m/s

Decreased the trigger range of the attack’s lunge from 4m to 2.5m Dev Note: The recent buffs to melee, including the Riot Shield, exposed some pre-existing issues, including its ability to too reliably keep attackers on top of enemies once they reached them. These changes should address that.



Content and Bug Fixes



Animation

Fixed an issue where the Sword's secondary charge-up animation was sometimes not shown correctly in spectator view

Reworked the first-person view of the Riot Shield. You will now have a better sense of where your shield is blocking when aiming up and down

Fixed a small but noticeable inconsistency when aiming down sights after sprinting in first-person. This transition should now feel more consistent

Polished first-person animations for the Defibrillators, including an improved visual cues on the charging cables to make it easier to tell when they’re ready to use

Career Rank

Added career levels up to level 500, and re-balanced the tiers from Bronze to Amethyst

Controller

Additional rumble has been added for more things in the game

Fixed an issue where pressing buttons while loading could cause focus to be lost when returning to the menu

Contracts

Added Rookie Contracts for new players where all cosmetics that used to be in the career path will now be available under the Rookie Contracts instead

Cosmetics & Customization

Added Earring category

Added 4 more Outfit slots

Character effects have now been split from their headwears into its own customization slot

Fixed sleeve clipping for the Toga Damnata coat during certain animations

Fixed folding issues when crouching in the Combat Chore Dress on certain Builds

Updated the Spray preview to now show the Spray applied to a concrete slab (Slabby?!), instead of a card

Ballistic masks can now be worn with hoods, enhancing your character customization options

Reduced the intense bright spots of the Shock Value Effect in the Arena

Consoles

Added Mouse and Keyboard support, at long last

Gadgets

Smoke Grenade

Updated the placement and duration of the smoke’s blocking volume, which hides enemy players. This should now better match the visual effects of the smoke

Sonar Grenade

Increased hitbox size to make it easier to destroy by shooting

Proximity Sensor

Increased hitbox size to make it easier to destroy by shooting

Game Modes

General

Removed Terminal Attack from Quickplay and Private Matches

Added Head2Head to Quickplay and Private Matches

Removed Bank It! from Private Matches Dev note: While we still see lots of love for Bank It! in the community, it hasn’t been played often enough in Private Matches to warrant the overhead it brings when it comes to regular maintenance, QA testing, etc.. It will likely return in another format some day in the future!

Fixed an issue where the abandoned check did not work as intended. Players are now only marked as abandoned if they’ve actually left and are no longer tracked by the connection system. We’ll be keeping an eye out to ensure this behaves correctly

Practice Range

Added two new challenges: Cashout Defense and Cashbox Time-Trial

Added a 4th version of the Meet the Dummies challenge where you’ll meet all three Dummies at the same time

Updated Dummy behavior to enable them to fight back against some Gadgets and Deployables

Tweaked Dummy aim behavior to improve their ability to land hits at long range

Ranked

Increased the tournament reconnect window from 210 to 240 seconds to give players more time to rejoin mid-match

TDM

Added Bernal to the map pool

Tutorial

Fixed an issue where the Nama Tama hint could become stuck

Gameplay

Enabled Smooth Destruction for the Crane, Wrecking Ball, and Suspended Structures

Gadget previews are now better aligned with actual usability timing, preventing missed inputs in the Arena

Fixed an issue where sounds and visual effects would occur in the Arena without any player nearby

Fixed an issue where elimination hitmarkers would sometimes fail to display

GameShow Events

The Dead Go Boom Gameshow Event is now enabled on all Maps and Modes where Events are available

Alien Invasion has been adjusted to target objectives when applicable and lift up players Dev note: we're looking into a bug where UFOs don’t avoid collision with none-playable buildings, which once squashed, will allow us to enable the updated Alien Invasion on more maps in the near future.

Languages

Added Russian localization to the game

Maps

General

All Suspended Structures will now use the new Smooth Destruction feature which allows them to destroy the environment underneath them when they fall

Updated crane visuals to allow players to vault to top part of crane more easily when the cabin ladder is broken

Fixed an issue where shooting at text or decals on windows would need more bullets to be fired in order to break the glass.

Slightly reduced scale of goo and smoke ATK Canisters to minimise players getting stuck on them

Bernal

Fix for player movement issues on curved metallic slanted roof

Added a short ladder to the area in front of the Chapel courtyard

Adjusted the zipline in the courtyard next to the Chapel for smoother exiting in multiple directions

Fixed collision complexity on a low tree to fix issues with player revives

Fortune Stadium

Fix for player getting accidentally stuck beneath ground of ISEUL-T buildings when falling through

Kyoto

Added several Jump Pads between Temples and Villa Compound to make the Villa Compound easier to attack, improve the Macro Flow, and reduce the need for movement gadgets.

Added cover and reworked the layouts of all basements in Kyoto to make them more varied and interesting to fight in. We also removed as many “floating” pillars as we were structurally able to, to make navigation easier - particularly during combat.

Adjusted the amount of basement entrances, to reduce the number of engagement angles you have to cover at once.

Removed all Cashout Stations inside the Bamboo Forest as prolonged combat proved too problematic in such a dense, natural environment.

Nearly all buildings in Kyoto have seen small interior layout tweaks to reduce their overall complexity. The aim is to make them easier to navigate and quicker understand at a glance. Dev Note: Kyoto’s architecture and building sizes naturally lean towards denser and tighter layouts, especially when compared to our other maps. With this pass we want to simplify and open the spaces up a bit more without compromising its theming or gameplay intent.

Residential - Added a Zipline to allow for rooftop access without the need for movement gadgets

Pavilion - Objectives have been moved to the sides of the building, to ensure fights happen in the flanks, not the center of the structure.

Pavilion - Ground floor layout has been adjusted to reduce the amount of 360 fights

Added Zipline between Guest House and Residential to improve macro flow and reduce the need for movement gadgets

Added ladder from Entrance to Guest House as an alternative shortcut

Small Guest House - Added ladder to the rooftop to allow for easier access without needing movement gadgets. Also added a small veranda to subdivide the space and add some cover for combat.

Training Quarters - Added more dividing doors to better define chokepoints

Training Quarters back building - broke up the corridor and moved the Cashout Station into the other room to make fights more directional. Removed the Cashout Station that was on the exterior veranda as those fights proved too chaotic.

Added several planks around the map to highlight and open up new traversal opportunities

Villa Compound Garden - Added a Jump Pad on the south side of the Tea House to help players escape precarious situations more easily

Villa Compound Tea House - Moved and rotated slightly to frame the new Jump Pad better. Its layout has been subdivided to improve combat longevity

Hillside House - Interior has been simplified to reduce its navigation complexity and better support defending the most common approach angles

Main Temple - Interior layout has been reworked to make taking control over its spaces easier and fights less 360/chaotic

Vault updates and additions all over the map to facilitate more “stand-off” encounters between competing teams

Many small QoL tweaks to the flow and readability of Kyoto

Fix for indestructible stone fence modules on exterior staircase area

Kyoto destruction re-work that make structure collapses result in debris that is more traversable and less chaotic

Las Vegas 2032 & Stadium

Added more player spawn points and adjusted a few

Fixed a duplicate Zipline in the staircase of Alfa Acta building

Fixed a ladder floating above the roof of Glamora casino

Monaco

Suspended Structures map variant has been reworked Dev note:The previous version could severely restrict players who didn't have the right items to contest the suspended structures, and it lacked meaningful variation between the different setups across the map. With this rework we aim to enable a larger variety of strategies and playstyles, whilst also offering a more balanced experience between attackers and defenders.

Fix for collision of cathedral pillar piece on duck and cover variant to be more predictable with player movement and gadgets

Added more player spawn points and adjusted a few

Added new Vault locations

Added new Cashout Station on the crane

Added ladders on the sides of a few buildings to make it easier to traverse between rooftops

Adjusted the cliffs at the edge of the Forest to make it easier to climb up the walls in a couple places

Nozomi/Citadel

Added some more cover along The Rift between Cybercafe and Apartments

Skyway Stadium

Fixed floating zebra crossing in the residential district

Added more player spawn points and adjusted a few

Adjusted backdrop building to prevent crane clipping issues on Skyway Stadium

Seoul

Added more player spawn points and adjusted a few

Moved a hospital bed away from a window where you could easily get stuck between the two

SYS$HORIZON

Added more player spawn points and adjusted a few

Tutorial

Improved Tutorial flow to include more scenarios and better teach the basics of gameplay

Matchmaking

Updated the matchmaker to put more emphasis on separating premade parties and solo players in matches for World Tour, Powershift and QuickCash Dev note: This change is possible due to new functionality we’ve added to the matchmaker, that gives us more flexible ways to make matches. As it’s relatively new and requires quite a bit of testing, it’s only being rolled out for these modes to start with, but it’s our aim to move all modes to this system in the near future

Performance & Stability

Moved shader compilation to in-game rather than startup Dev note: Moved shader preloading to frontend, allowing players to customize their loadout, visit the shop and adjust settings while waiting for it to complete. If a player attempts to start a game before preloading has finished, a warning is shown. The warning can be ignored if the player prefers to start immediately and risk performance issues.

Private Matches & Spectator

Added the ability to change color and assign preset team names to teams in private matches

Rendering

Fixed an issue that could cause pixelated artifacts around the edges of your contestant in the Main Menu

Fixed an issue that caused light flickering when changing Effects quality setting in-game

Made changing NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination setting more responsive in-game

Fixed a rare issue that caused the 3D scene to flicker and show up cropped incorrectly in the top left corner

Fixed an issue causing jittering red dot and holographic sights when AMD FSR3 Frame Generation was enabled.

Social

Moved block management to in-game instead of web based

Specializations

Dematerializer

Fixed an issue when trying to rematerialize a section that has just been dematerialized would incorrectly consume ammo

Winch Claw

Improving winch claw hit detection by making sure the hooking player has some visibility over the enemy it's trying to hook.

UI

Fixed an issue where the incorrect weapon skin was highlighted as you entered the skin screen for weapons

Fix player card customization menu resetting to the selected Contestant when opened from gamepad

You can now inspect rewards in the contract screen

Wishlist prices will now update correctly when adding items to your cart and updating your already existing wishlist

Allow toggling HUD in PracticeRange/Tutorial via F10 key

Now you can easily equip gadgets, specializations, and weapons directly from the equipment screen!

Added specialization icon to contestant pack icons in frontend

"Playstyles" tab has been added to the equipment screen

"Playstyle Token" currency has been added to the top bar, which only displays if the player has unlockable playstyles remaining. Clicking on this currency will open the playstyles tab.

VFX

Fixed an issue with the elimination coin effect that could make it disappear too early

Updated visuals for the Gas Canister explosion

Weapons

Sights

Setup for Magnifex Sight on all weapons that support Reflector Sight

Added 3 new sights to various guns: Iron Vantage - An alternate, high magnification scope added to: Pike-556 Quickspark - A red dot sight for handguns added to: - R .357 - BFR Titan - V9S Magnifex - A box holographic with moderate magnification added to: - XP-54 - FCAR - FAMAS - LH1 - CB-01 Repeater

Fixed the visual misalignment of the 'Looking Glass' scope with the Shak-50 weapon model

Dual Blades

Fixed an issue where dual blades would sometime not play deflect animation when deflecting a turret projectile

Riot Shield

Fixed several instances of animation desync of the Riot Shield in third person, zig zag sprints, ziplines and aiming should now all be more accurate to where the collision is situated

Reworked the setup in first person to better represent the collision state both in guarded and non guarded state Dev note: We have made another animation pass on the Riot Shield to improve the visuals so they better match the collision state. While this improvement does obstruct some of your vision in the left field of view, it does give both the wielder and the attacker a better understanding of which bullets will hit the shield, and which will hit the character. There are still some issues left to solve and we have another update cooking that will improve this even further, but we felt that instead of holding off changes we’d opt for a middle step that will improve things overall.

Spear

Fixed an issue where being Winch Clawed while using the secondary attack of the Spear would prevent using that attack again for a few seconds



Security

Updates from the Anti-Cheat team!



Our technical test of Denuvo for XBox on Windows was successful.

As a result we will start an incremental rollout on Steam for Season 8.

We know there have been concerns about us choosing Denuvo from Irdeto, and we'd like to re-iterate that we're not using their Digital Rights Management service. We are working closely with the game team to ensure minimal impact on performance, and trust us, they drive a hard bargain!

In order to keep up with cheaters, we are always on the lookout for new solutions, so aside from Denuvo we have a couple more exciting updates.

We have asked VAIIYA to build a solution for us, which is a complicated and time consuming effort. It’s still very much a work in progress, so stay tuned for updates.

We have also partnered up with Anybrain, and have rolled out their solution to a small percentage of our playerbase as a test with plans to continue throughout Season 8. Evaluations are ongoing and this may become a permanent part of our toolbox to protect fair play and the integrity of our players.

