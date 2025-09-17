Thank you so much for playing ShapeHero Factory so far and for all the invaluable feedback you've given us. We've tried to incorporate as much of your input as possible, and today at 0:00 (PDT), we finally released the official version!

The price was originally planned to be set at $23.99 with this update. However, we're very sorry, due to procedural issues on our side, we'll be keeping the Early Access price for up to 10 more days.

The truth is, this is our first time moving from Early Access to a full release. When we submitted the price change request on Steam, we learned that it required a review process—and we couldn't hit the “Release” button until that review was completed. In this case, our remaining options were either to delay the release or to release at the Early Access price.

We took a step back and asked ourselves "What is most important to us?" The answer was quite clear, the joy of our players. We realized that keeping the release date and making the game available to as many people as possible would be the very right thing to do. Therefore, we decided to keep the Early Access price for just 10 more days.

We understand that some of you may have rushed to purchase the game before the planned price increase. To those players, we sincerely hope you can accept this extra 10-day window as a chance to welcome new friends into the game.

With the official release now here, we are filled with excitement. We can't wait to see who will join this community and share in the world we've built together. It would make us incredibly happy to welcome you all alongside our development team.