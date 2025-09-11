New system "Battle Slots" and "Collection":
A new system "Battle Slots" has been introduced — a squad that will go into battle. The number of battle slots is limited. In battle, you will only face opponents of equal strength based on the vehicles installed in the battle slots.
All vehicles has been moved to the "Collection". The number of collection slots has been increased to 25.
New map:
A new map "Dawn Pass" has been introduced — far from civilization, among picturesque mountains, lies a quiet village...
Battle Pass:
Battle Pass Operation "New Banner".
Rewards: in-game currency, camouflage, VIP, gold shells.
Premium rewards: light tank level 10 BRT-82A Phoenix and medium tank level 10 PLL09 Vostok.
New vehicles:
BRT-82A Phoenix — the embodiment of lightning strikes and tactical flexibility, capable of turning the tide of battle.
PLL09 Vostok — proof that true power knows no bounds, and a true legend is born in the fire.
Changed files in this update