- [Client] Touch controls editor [K1nop1c0]
- [Client] Support live playback of demos while they are being recorded [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add preinputs - improve antiping player prediction [KebsCS]
- [Editor] Keyboard support for fonts [ChillerDragon]
- [Client] Automatic quad clipping [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Add tex coords lookup table in order to improve map loading times [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Render 0.7 skins in server browser [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Add debug render option [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Optimize quad rendering by grouping quads [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Improve skin handling performance [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve debug graphs [Robyt3]
- [Client] Make binds prints the original bind command [Pioooooo]
- [Client] Fix initial server browser refresh being delayed [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add cl_chat_background_color [SollyBunny]
- [Client] Fix and improve demo tuning handling [KebsCS]
- [Client] Enable FrozenLastTick only if prediction supported [0xfaulty]
- [Client] Add message to explain how to disable debug graphs [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix StrongWeak indicator for spec char [KebsCS]
- [Client] Refactor swapchain sync object handling [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Show error message in server browser when no master server found [Robyt3]
- [Client] Predict freeze skin only for local player [KebsCS]
- [Client] Fix hook collision line when a player is next to a tele [KebsCS]
- [Client] Fix community icon pixel border rendering [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix invalid stopper prediction [KebsCS]
- [Client] Fix overlays using wrong visual on borders [AssassinTee]
- [Client] Make demo recorder always record local camera setting [TsFreddie]
- [Client] Delay g_Config.m_UiMousesens update until scrollbar release [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Fix rescue resets switches [Pioooooo]
- [Client] Fallback to 127.0.0.1 or [::1] when resolving localhost [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Show more details in popup when graphics failed to be initialized [Robyt3]
- [Client] Prevent loading server maps and recording demos with invalid names [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix laser bounce delay affecting other laser types beside rifle [AssassinTee]
- [Client&Server] Add support for Websockets with IPv6, network cleanup [Robyt3]
- [Client&Server] Add support for MSVC Edit & Continue (Hot Reload) [KebsCS]
- [Client&Server] Fix handling of empty commands separated by semicolons [pilonpl]
- [Editor] Add button to lock mouse to a single axis in editor [KebsCS]
- [Editor] Add preview of selected game tile in editor tile popup [KebsCS]
- [Editor] Fix incomplete editor grid [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix non-destructive brush with unused tiles [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Improve envelope editor color bar [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix color being transparent when editing multiple layers [dobrykafe]
- [Editor] Only allow editor undo/redo when there is no active item [dobrykafe]
- [Editor&Client] Implement more precise group clipping [AssassinTee]
- [Editor] Record brush draw action when releasing mouse outside of editor [dobrykafe]
- [Server] Allow switching teams after finish [Scrumplex]
- [Server] Use words instead of numbers for access level commands [ChillerDragon]
- [Server] Add ability to disable sv_practice_by_default without server restart [KebsCS]
- [Server] Adjust high bandwidth mode for individual clients [TsFreddie]
- [Server] Fix connection-oriented 0.7 packets being unpacked twice [Robyt3]
- [Server] Add broadcast_pl rcon command [pilonpl]
- [Server] Fix afk state being reset on death [KebsCS]
- [Server] Fix r/w sql server parameters [Spiritedswordsman]
- [Server] Make killer of protected kill get strong hook on respawn [Pioooooo]
- [Server] Add practice command 'back' [Pioooooo]
DDNet 19.4 released
Update notes via Steam Community
DDNet 19.4 has been released with the following changes:
