“Welcome to Astral Party!”

The game is scheduled for a non-stop update on September 9, 2025.

After the update, the price of the Beginner Character Pack will be adjusted from Golden Star Disc × 66 to Golden Star Disc × 60.

For players who purchased this pack between 15:00 on September 5, 2025 and the update time, the price difference (Golden Star Disc × 6) will be compensated via in-game mail within 3 business days after the update.

We wish you an enjoyable experience, and thank you for your continued support of Astral Party.

— Astral Party Operations Team