 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19907681 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

“Welcome to Astral Party!”

The game is scheduled for a non-stop update on September 9, 2025.

After the update, the price of the Beginner Character Pack will be adjusted from Golden Star Disc × 66 to Golden Star Disc × 60.

For players who purchased this pack between 15:00 on September 5, 2025 and the update time, the price difference (Golden Star Disc × 6) will be compensated via in-game mail within 3 business days after the update.

We wish you an enjoyable experience, and thank you for your continued support of Astral Party.

— Astral Party Operations Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link