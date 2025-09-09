Hotel security is back with an update
We have improved existing inconveniences on a large scale and added new content
Fixed
Some UI images have been changed
All the inconveniences related to the report have been corrected
We added a sense of hostility so that we could know the enemy's information
Other convenience items have been added
New Content
New Map An old motel has been added
Work on the map added with 3 new monsters
New maps are unlocked when two or more of the existing maps are cleared
Changed files in this update