POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Major 9 September 2025 Build 19907506 Edited 9 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotel security is back with an update

We have improved existing inconveniences on a large scale and added new content

  • Fixed

    • Some UI images have been changed

    • All the inconveniences related to the report have been corrected

    • We added a sense of hostility so that we could know the enemy's information

    • Other convenience items have been added

  • New Content

    • New Map An old motel has been added

    • Work on the map added with 3 new monsters

    • New maps are unlocked when two or more of the existing maps are cleared

