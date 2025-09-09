I've been having a really hectic few days settling issues from the new login system as well as making sure that the Brazil service is operating the best it can. I am working closely with our hosting partner in Brazil to see how we can further improve it.
We've also added a new MongoDB read cluster in Brazil to improve login, mail, guild systems and more features that depend on read-only information access.
Balance changes from the results of the recent survey are coming soon.
Content
Added Pink Cowboy Hat to the event prize shop
Changes
Servers now select the MongoDB cluster closest to them
This along with new clusters for Sao Paulo means Brazil service will benefit from faster login times and more!
Chatbox styling changes
Made the chatbox completely transparent when not in use, to keep more focus on the game and less on UI. Changed the color of the scrollbar to match the rest of the chatbox. Improved the amount of text that can be displayed in it and the text wrapping to be more accurate.
Minimap size slightly decreased when not maximized
It was taking up slightly too much space. Also, reduced the amount of blurring on the minimap substantially.
If items are on the floor on the same tile as a player, it will now prioritize the player
The ladder in the Ship now works
Balancing
Reverted Needle Blade back to its previous state (Yes, it snares again)
Needle Blade bonus fortitude reduced from 20 to 10
Needle Blade now snares for 0.6s
Thunder Blades attack speed changed from 2.3s to 1.8
Bug Fixes
Fixed multiple weapons and jutsus descriptions to match their actual damage values
Many bug fixes for the new Steam login system
Fixes to logout/saving
Removed HTTPWebServer (unused dependency)
Login optimizations for Brazil
Optimizations to Housing, Guilds, Mail systems for Brazil server
Fixed a crafting exploit
Gracefully shutdown Steam Server API on server shutdown
Fixed a server error to do with missing maps and NPC Buffs
Fixed another lag spike caused by recent changes
Fixed clan leaders able to affect furniture in village spaces instead of clan houses
Made Clan Noticeboard use local time for Clan leader selection date/time
Fixed Equipment buffs not re-casting on player when they respawn after fainting
(Hopefully) Fixed buddy removal bug where players buddies disappear constantly after being removed once
Fixed Name Changer and Steam Character Creation allowing for names that are too long
