I've been having a really hectic few days settling issues from the new login system as well as making sure that the Brazil service is operating the best it can. I am working closely with our hosting partner in Brazil to see how we can further improve it.

We've also added a new MongoDB read cluster in Brazil to improve login, mail, guild systems and more features that depend on read-only information access.

Balance changes from the results of the recent survey are coming soon.

Content

Added Pink Cowboy Hat to the event prize shop

Changes

Servers now select the MongoDB cluster closest to them

This along with new clusters for Sao Paulo means Brazil service will benefit from faster login times and more!

Chatbox styling changes

Made the chatbox completely transparent when not in use, to keep more focus on the game and less on UI. Changed the color of the scrollbar to match the rest of the chatbox. Improved the amount of text that can be displayed in it and the text wrapping to be more accurate.

Minimap size slightly decreased when not maximized

It was taking up slightly too much space. Also, reduced the amount of blurring on the minimap substantially.

If items are on the floor on the same tile as a player, it will now prioritize the player

The ladder in the Ship now works

Balancing

Reverted Needle Blade back to its previous state (Yes, it snares again)

Needle Blade bonus fortitude reduced from 20 to 10

Needle Blade now snares for 0.6s

Thunder Blades attack speed changed from 2.3s to 1.8

Bug Fixes