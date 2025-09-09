 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907295 Edited 9 September 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've been having a really hectic few days settling issues from the new login system as well as making sure that the Brazil service is operating the best it can. I am working closely with our hosting partner in Brazil to see how we can further improve it.

We've also added a new MongoDB read cluster in Brazil to improve login, mail, guild systems and more features that depend on read-only information access.

Balance changes from the results of the recent survey are coming soon.

Content

  • Added Pink Cowboy Hat to the event prize shop

Changes

  • Servers now select the MongoDB cluster closest to them
    This along with new clusters for Sao Paulo means Brazil service will benefit from faster login times and more!

  • Chatbox styling changes
    Made the chatbox completely transparent when not in use, to keep more focus on the game and less on UI. Changed the color of the scrollbar to match the rest of the chatbox. Improved the amount of text that can be displayed in it and the text wrapping to be more accurate.

  • Minimap size slightly decreased when not maximized
    It was taking up slightly too much space. Also, reduced the amount of blurring on the minimap substantially.

  • If items are on the floor on the same tile as a player, it will now prioritize the player

  • The ladder in the Ship now works

Balancing

  • Reverted Needle Blade back to its previous state (Yes, it snares again)

  • Needle Blade bonus fortitude reduced from 20 to 10

  • Needle Blade now snares for 0.6s

  • Thunder Blades attack speed changed from 2.3s to 1.8

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple weapons and jutsus descriptions to match their actual damage values

  • Many bug fixes for the new Steam login system

  • Fixes to logout/saving

  • Removed HTTPWebServer (unused dependency)

  • Login optimizations for Brazil

  • Optimizations to Housing, Guilds, Mail systems for Brazil server

  • Fixed a crafting exploit

  • Gracefully shutdown Steam Server API on server shutdown

  • Fixed a server error to do with missing maps and NPC Buffs

  • Fixed another lag spike caused by recent changes

  • Fixed clan leaders able to affect furniture in village spaces instead of clan houses

  • Made Clan Noticeboard use local time for Clan leader selection date/time

  • Fixed Equipment buffs not re-casting on player when they respawn after fainting

  • (Hopefully) Fixed buddy removal bug where players buddies disappear constantly after being removed once

  • Fixed Name Changer and Steam Character Creation allowing for names that are too long

