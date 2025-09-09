 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907253
  • Season 2 launched.
  • Fixed a bug where the attack guide only displayed one skill.
  • Fixed an issue where mech positions were displayed incorrectly on the battlefield after displacement.
  • In the team selection screen, clicking a mech under repair will now redirect to the repair interface.
  • Added expansion function for Core Packages.
  • Localization updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2373911
