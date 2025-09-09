- Season 2 launched.
- Fixed a bug where the attack guide only displayed one skill.
- Fixed an issue where mech positions were displayed incorrectly on the battlefield after displacement.
- In the team selection screen, clicking a mech under repair will now redirect to the repair interface.
- Added expansion function for Core Packages.
- Localization updates.
