- Connecting to Twitch will now show an "Invalid access code" error if the access code is no longer valid
- The Feisty Fauna Twitch extension is under testing, which will allow viewers to spawn minions etc by clicking buttons instead of typing in chat. Stay tuned!
Update notes for Sept 8 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update