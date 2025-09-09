 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907240
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Connecting to Twitch will now show an "Invalid access code" error if the access code is no longer valid
  • The Feisty Fauna Twitch extension is under testing, which will allow viewers to spawn minions etc by clicking buttons instead of typing in chat. Stay tuned!

