Chinese language script fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a couple of issues with the Chinese language. Steam achievements have YET to be fixed, as I believe it has nothing to do with my code based on my troubleshooting. I'm waiting for Steam input on this matter.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update