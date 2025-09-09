 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907234
Fixed a couple of issues with the Chinese language. Steam achievements have YET to be fixed, as I believe it has nothing to do with my code based on my troubleshooting. I'm waiting for Steam input on this matter.

