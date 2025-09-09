Are you ready for some TRIALS???
I bet you aren't....
In this update, you'll be, ahem, "TRIALLED" with new starting scenarios that provide EPIC gameplay.
4 New Starting item scenarios:
3-ball: Race against time, reach the other side of the map before the bomb goes off
Aether-ball: Floating items only!
Negative-One-Ball: Start with $750, money cannot go up!
Eden ball: Less rounds per level... but start with a selection of items
3 New Curses
Visual update for stone-slots
New items and balancing of existing items
Made it so beating a level on HARD unlocks easier difficulties too
Thanks for sticking with me throughout development o7.
I think the game is at a point where it's ready to be lifted out of EA. I won't stop updating the game, but I think it's ready for full release.
Again, if you encounter any bugs/suggestions/ideas, please don't hesitate to join le discord.
Changed files in this update