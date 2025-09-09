 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19907140 Edited 9 September 2025 – 07:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Are you ready for some TRIALS???

I bet you aren't....

In this update, you'll be, ahem, "TRIALLED" with new starting scenarios that provide EPIC gameplay.

  • 4 New Starting item scenarios:

  • 3-ball: Race against time, reach the other side of the map before the bomb goes off

  • Aether-ball: Floating items only!

  • Negative-One-Ball: Start with $750, money cannot go up!

  • Eden ball: Less rounds per level... but start with a selection of items

  • 3 New Curses

  • Visual update for stone-slots

  • New items and balancing of existing items

  • Made it so beating a level on HARD unlocks easier difficulties too

Thanks for sticking with me throughout development o7.

I think the game is at a point where it's ready to be lifted out of EA. I won't stop updating the game, but I think it's ready for full release.

Again, if you encounter any bugs/suggestions/ideas, please don't hesitate to join le discord.

