Are you ready for some TRIALS???

I bet you aren't....

In this update, you'll be, ahem, "TRIALLED" with new starting scenarios that provide EPIC gameplay.

4 New Starting item scenarios:

3-ball: Race against time, reach the other side of the map before the bomb goes off

Aether-ball: Floating items only!

Negative-One-Ball: Start with $750, money cannot go up!

Eden ball: Less rounds per level... but start with a selection of items

3 New Curses

Visual update for stone-slots

New items and balancing of existing items

Made it so beating a level on HARD unlocks easier difficulties too

Thanks for sticking with me throughout development o7.

I think the game is at a point where it's ready to be lifted out of EA. I won't stop updating the game, but I think it's ready for full release.

Again, if you encounter any bugs/suggestions/ideas, please don't hesitate to join le discord.