9 September 2025 Build 19907098 Edited 9 September 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a bunch of cards aimed to improve the underrated pawn:

* Hardcore Pawn - Boosts health
* Crab People - Sideways movement
* Aussie Pawn - Can kangaroo over pieces in front of it
* Free Your Mind - Teaches a pawn the kung-fu needed to take forwards
* Naruto Run (Legendary Strategy) - They can't stop all of us
* Chessdivers (Legendary Strategem) - Spread some Managed Monarchy

Also some minor bugfixes.

