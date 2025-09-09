Added a bunch of cards aimed to improve the underrated pawn:
* Hardcore Pawn - Boosts health
* Crab People - Sideways movement
* Aussie Pawn - Can kangaroo over pieces in front of it
* Free Your Mind - Teaches a pawn the kung-fu needed to take forwards
* Naruto Run (Legendary Strategy) - They can't stop all of us
* Chessdivers (Legendary Strategem) - Spread some Managed Monarchy
Also some minor bugfixes.
Hardcore Pawn Update
Update notes via Steam Community
