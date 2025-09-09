Hello everyone! This is Ethereal Fish Studio!

After launch, we received our very first wave of player feedback—thank you so much for all your suggestions! We pulled an all-nighter to fix as much as we could, aiming to bring you the best gameplay experience possible.

Some bigger changes will take more time, but we prioritized solving the most painful issues first. Here’s a rundown of what’s new in this update:

\[Stage 1 Boss Adjustments]

Boss HP reduced by 20–30% .

The tracking knife-throw skill will no longer appear on lower difficulties—it now only shows up on higher ones.

(Now one burst of rage and this guy’s basically done for—time to vent your frustrations!)

\[Stage 3 Boss Adjustments]

HP reduced by 20–30%.

(We’ll keep monitoring to see if it still feels like a damage sponge!)

\[Meta Progression Order Adjustment]

There’s an important talent that allows players to refresh the 3-choice Insectoid Core selection.

Previously, it was locked behind clearing later difficulties—terrible idea, our bad.

Now, as long as you reach Stage 2 on Difficulty 1, this talent can be unlocked in the meta progression!

(Honestly, what were we thinking putting this so late? Regret!)

\[Stage 4 Boss Adjustments]

This boss also had a tracking knife-throw move.

Now, it won’t appear before Difficulty 3.

(Lowering the execution burden—giving everyone some breathing room.)

\[Shadow Blade Exclusive Trait Buffs]

The following Shadow Blade traits have all been strengthened:

Shadow Reap

Dark Surge

Godslayer

Shadow Assault

(We’ll keep monitoring and continue adjusting any weapons that feel off.)

\[In-Run Healing Improvements]

Elite enemies now drop healing potions that restore 30% HP .

Boss healing potions increased from 30% → 50% HP.

\[Probability Tweaks]

The chance of starting with an Epic-quality Insectoid Core has been increased from 2.9% → 3.5%.

(Yes, it’s still random, and the weighted algorithm is complicated—so 3.5% doesn’t exactly mean 3.5%. But trust us, it’s definitely higher!)

\[Stage 2 Big-Eye Elite]

This elite’s moveset was weird, its damage way too high, and many players suffered for it.

Turns out it was a backend bug causing the damage spike. This has now been fixed.

(Let’s monitor it again and see how it feels?)

\[Other Fixes & Adjustments]

Fixed another small crab-like enemy that had the same “overdamage” bug as above.

Removed the “Add to Wishlist” button from inside the game.

Changed the color of the “Reforge” button in the synthesis UI to make it stand out more. (Temporary fix—we’ll improve it further later.)

Optimized some sound effects for a smoother experience.

\[Final Words]

We deeply regret the rough first-day experience, which went against our core vision of delivering a 爽游 (purely fun and satisfying game).

But we will change it. We will fix it. We absolutely promise.

Please give us a little more time—we’re a small team with limited manpower, but we will not let you down!