9 September 2025 Build 19906927 Edited 9 September 2025 – 06:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXES:
- Telescope / pier (payeeta factory zone) glitches
- Mason’s journal – zoom outs / now fixed around pages
- Journal pick up / zoom out tightened area – fix on jammed state
- credits / Screen Australia Logo added

