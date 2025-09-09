FIXES:
- Telescope / pier (payeeta factory zone) glitches
- Mason’s journal – zoom outs / now fixed around pages
- Journal pick up / zoom out tightened area – fix on jammed state
- credits / Screen Australia Logo added
