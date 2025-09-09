Hey Neighbours!

Back to our regularly scheduled updates, though I'm a bit early this week! This update ticks off a lot of the left over furniture functionality from the roadmap as well as some accessibility features as well as community requests. Additionally there are some fixes for when multiple controllers are detected as well as windowed mode. If you're someone who plays across multiple devices (eg. swapping between steam deck and desktop) you may need to reset some settings but I'm working on making them more device specific.

Also: steal food from NPC fridges once you have access to their apartment :D

And of course lots of bug fixes, I always appreciate reading your reports so don't hesitate to send them!

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

2.0.0D - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 09/09/25

_______________________________________________________________________

Current song: Jealous Type - Doja Cat

General:

- Fixed crash with holding legacy items bought from the bookshop in range of animals.

- Calendar - Added player birthday to icons.

- Lighting - Lighting overlays now change tone slightly depending on season. Sunset and sunrise times are also season dependent.

- Sitting - Fixed occasionally getting stuck at 120fps.

- Noticeboard errands - adjusted difficulty so it ramps up more naturally over 7 stages.

- Noticeboard errands - added difficulty override setting for accessibility.

- Interactions - Adjusted interaction range facing check.

- Notes app - Added forced update of tasks on open.

- Money - Fixed getting extra $1k cash every load (sorry).

- Typos. Fixed them, added more, probably!

- Phone - Fixed shadow overlay not displaying.

NPCs:

- NPC apartments now have fridges with items you can um… help yourself to.

- Petal Event Max 1 - Fixed chance of Lottie despawning.

- Festival of Petals Swan ride - Fixed partner NPC despawning during ride.

Player:

- Fixed issue with old load in files reading incorrect fringe format.

- Mirror - Fixed crash when trying to cycle colours for fringe/beard when there are no options available.

Furniture/Shops/Items/Storage

- Lucky bags - Can now be opened to get a random gift. They are sold at the shrine shop.

- Phone charms - Can now be used to apply a phone charm to the phone in your menu. More charms, phone colours, headphones etc will be coming in a later update.

- Wall hangings - You can now put furniture that should go on walls: on walls.

- Items - Adjust bounce physics when dropping to be more visually pleasing and less likely to get stuck in walls.

- Player storage - limited items to 700 (sorry)

- Wedding Boutique - Added Mandee as shop staff.

- Rooftops - fixed items/furniture placed on rooftops not respecting heights sometimes after persistence changed to async.

Private detective:

- Man hunt - Fixed NPC overlay placement when using the small screen hotbar layout.

- Man hunt and stake out - added new song

Controls:

- Fixed controller not registering during fishing mini game.

- Fixed incorrect text labels on some custom controls.

- Reworked how controllers are added and removed to have better steam deck support.

- Added a reset controller button in default map UI.

Display:

- Added better support for remembering window size in windowed mode, if the saved udid of the machine matches the current one it will attempt to set the last saved size. This doesn’t really work on mac though and honestly it’s not great if you’re someone that goes between machines regularly so I’m considering other solutions.

- Added option for black letterboxing during cutscenes.

Sound:

- Fixed ambient noise level not registering.

- Fixed music noise level resetting on return to menu.

- Added new song during Private Detective missions.

Debug/Optimisations

- Help menu - Added reset Z to 0 for furniture, items and crops.

- Cleaned up some messy loops.

- Fixed a big time drain when passing dialogue.

- Fixed portraits being obscured on some small screens.

- Removed some doubled logs.

- Debugger - added cheat_furniture

- Added check to remember if we’re on steam deck for future settings.

- Added a few more areas of updating saved settings.