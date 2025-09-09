- Collecting each secret chocolate bar now gives +$200 and shows an on-screen message.
- Collecting all bars displays a final message and unlocks a special achievement.
Gameplay
- Added more WalkAway points so customers leave more smoothly.
- Fixed a bug with roller shutters not updating correctly.
- Fixed an issue with bags sometimes getting stuck after checkout.
- Added a new Research Risk Panel that displays potential risks during research and provides options to mitigate them.
