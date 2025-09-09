 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19906840 Edited 9 September 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Secret Chocolates
  • Collecting each secret chocolate bar now gives +$200 and shows an on-screen message.
  • Collecting all bars displays a final message and unlocks a special achievement.


Gameplay

  • Added more WalkAway points so customers leave more smoothly.
  • Fixed a bug with roller shutters not updating correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with bags sometimes getting stuck after checkout.
  • Added a new Research Risk Panel that displays potential risks during research and provides options to mitigate them.

