9 September 2025 Build 19906811 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Purple is the hit of the season. Especially after the appearance of equally popular Philosopher's Stones of this shade. It’s a shame to enter the Central Alchemical Laboratory without them.

Large Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon

Name

Amount

Bonding

Purple Philosopher’s Stone

32

Account bound

Rune of Cold

30

Account bound

Price of all items separately: 2510 Reals

Price: 1990 Reals

Benefit: 20%

Medium Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon

Name

Amount

Bonding

Rune of Preservation

16

Account bound

Red Philosopher’s Stone

10

Account bound

Purple Philosopher’s Stone

10

Account bound

Price of all items separately: 1108 Reals

Price: 990 Reals

Benefit: 10%

Small Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon

Name

Amount

Bonding

Black Philosopher’s Stone

4

Account bound

White Philosopher’s Stone

4

Account bound

Red Philosopher’s Stone

4

Account bound

Purple Philosopher’s Stone

4

Account bound

Price of all items separately: 519 Reals

Price: 490 Reals

Benefit: 5%

Keep an eye on the offer's duration on Royal Quest Online social networks and in the in-game store!

Have fun shopping!

