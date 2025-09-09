Purple is the hit of the season. Especially after the appearance of equally popular Philosopher's Stones of this shade. It’s a shame to enter the Central Alchemical Laboratory without them.

Large Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon Name Amount Bonding Purple Philosopher’s Stone 32 Account bound Rune of Cold 30 Account bound

Price of all items separately: 2510 Reals

Price: 1990 Reals

Benefit: 20%

Medium Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon Name Amount Bonding Rune of Preservation 16 Account bound Red Philosopher’s Stone 10 Account bound Purple Philosopher’s Stone 10 Account bound

Price of all items separately: 1108 Reals

Price: 990 Reals

Benefit: 10%

Small Purple Perfection Pack

Open the pack and receive the following items:

Icon Name Amount Bonding Black Philosopher’s Stone 4 Account bound White Philosopher’s Stone 4 Account bound Red Philosopher’s Stone 4 Account bound Purple Philosopher’s Stone 4 Account bound

Price of all items separately: 519 Reals

Price: 490 Reals

Benefit: 5%

Keep an eye on the offer's duration on Royal Quest Online social networks and in the in-game store!

Have fun shopping!