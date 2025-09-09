 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19906762
Update notes via Steam Community

[Official Release for Japanese & English Versions]

After incredible localization and QA testing efforts by Amo-sensei, the multi-language version of "Endless Black Song" is finally ready to meet everyone. We are grateful for your patient waiting!

  • The languages officially released at this time are Japanese and English.

  • If you are launching the game for the first time, a "Select Language" option will be displayed on the screen.

    If you have played the game before, you can change the language in the "Config & Languages" option on the Title Screen.

  • If you encounter any other issues, please feel free to provide feedback via email or QQ.

