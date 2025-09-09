[Official Release for Japanese & English Versions]
After incredible localization and QA testing efforts by Amo-sensei, the multi-language version of "Endless Black Song" is finally ready to meet everyone. We are grateful for your patient waiting!
The languages officially released at this time are Japanese and English.
If you are launching the game for the first time, a "Select Language" option will be displayed on the screen.
If you have played the game before, you can change the language in the "Config & Languages" option on the Title Screen.
If you encounter any other issues, please feel free to provide feedback via email or QQ.
Changed files in this update