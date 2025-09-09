 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19906691 Edited 9 September 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Anipals can be assigned by group on the Arms UX

The interaction is identical to weapon type assignment.

Any anipal can be selected.

The default option is "Auto-bind by labor"

This menu is likely obsolete and may cause conflicts between two management rules. We plan to remove it in a few days.

Other Bugs

- After slaves wake up, if their energy drops to 0 before sleep time, they won't go to sleep after eating and will keep eating instead.

- On 4K resolution, leaders lower down in the list fail to load schedules.

- Array out-of-bounds error occurs when using boulder traps.

- Caravans selling goods have different prices at home and at the destination.

- Mining tasks are marked as unavailable when only a mine shaft exists.

- If a slave rebellion is triggered during an execution, the execution site remains occupied after the event.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19906691
Windows Depot 1876881
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link