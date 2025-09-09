Anipals can be assigned by group on the Arms UX
The interaction is identical to weapon type assignment.
Any anipal can be selected.
The default option is "Auto-bind by labor"
This menu is likely obsolete and may cause conflicts between two management rules. We plan to remove it in a few days.
Other Bugs
- After slaves wake up, if their energy drops to 0 before sleep time, they won't go to sleep after eating and will keep eating instead.
- On 4K resolution, leaders lower down in the list fail to load schedules.
- Array out-of-bounds error occurs when using boulder traps.
- Caravans selling goods have different prices at home and at the destination.
- Mining tasks are marked as unavailable when only a mine shaft exists.
- If a slave rebellion is triggered during an execution, the execution site remains occupied after the event.
Changed depots in beta branch