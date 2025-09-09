This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Anipals can be assigned by group on the Arms UX

The interaction is identical to weapon type assignment.

Any anipal can be selected.

The default option is "Auto-bind by labor"

This menu is likely obsolete and may cause conflicts between two management rules. We plan to remove it in a few days.

Other Bugs

- After slaves wake up, if their energy drops to 0 before sleep time, they won't go to sleep after eating and will keep eating instead.

- On 4K resolution, leaders lower down in the list fail to load schedules.

- Array out-of-bounds error occurs when using boulder traps.

- Caravans selling goods have different prices at home and at the destination.

- Mining tasks are marked as unavailable when only a mine shaft exists.

- If a slave rebellion is triggered during an execution, the execution site remains occupied after the event.