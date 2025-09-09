Hi everyone,

Patch 0.757 is an important update for Steam Deck players, focusing on performance optimization in Magic Inn. These improvements should effectively resolve:

Crashes when visiting the Central Market. Crashes when visiting the Crop Market during busy times. Crashes when too many customers appear at once.

Tests show:

~15% reduction in CPU and GPU usage.

Nearly 40% reduction in memory usage when many characters are present in the scene.

Additional Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where characters didn’t sit properly on chairs and appeared to float near tables if the player entered Build Mode before opening the inn.

Fixed an exploit in Build Mode where furniture could be infinitely duplicated by spawning it for placement and then pressing Collect to cancel.

Fixed the starting camera angle when entering a new scene, such as the market or the inn.

Camera Improvement: When switching to Orb Mode, the camera now cuts cleanly instead of using a slow transition that could feel dizzying.

A huge thank-you to all the players who reported these bugs and for your patience with our buggy little game—I truly appreciate it!