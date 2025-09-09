New Stage: Thorn Crystal Wasteland

New Boss

New Craftable Items

New Achievement

New Feats (Thorn Theme)

🟩 Changes

🟩 Removed / Maintenance

The Chaos Battle system is temporarily under maintenance.

🟩 Bug Fixes

Hello, here’s the update notice.The new stage Thorn Crystal Wasteland has been added.You can enter the new stage from the upper Dungeon Tab (newly created).New equipment creation is available from the upper Equipment Tab.The Lord of Thorn Crystals appears.The Thorn Crystal Set has been added.Achievement [Thorn Crystal Wasteland] has been added.All set helmets’ graphics have been updated.DPS, HP, and Stamina are now properly displayed in the Party Details window.🕹️Discord🎉 Thank you always!