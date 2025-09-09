 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19906648 Edited 9 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, here’s the update notice.

New Stage: Thorn Crystal Wasteland


The new stage Thorn Crystal Wasteland has been added.


You can enter the new stage from the upper Dungeon Tab (newly created).

New equipment creation is available from the upper Equipment Tab.

The difficulty is approximately “Hard 3.” For high-level farming players, it may not feel too challenging.

New Boss

The Lord of Thorn Crystals appears.


New Craftable Items

The Thorn Crystal Set has been added.

New Achievement

Achievement [Thorn Crystal Wasteland] has been added.

New Feats (Thorn Theme)

*Retaliation Fang : All thorn damage gains 50/100/150/200/250 bonus damage.
*Pain Reflection : When taking physical damage, deal 75/150/225/300/375 thorn damage to the attacker.
*Thorn Explosion : When using an ultimate, deal 50/100/150/200/250 thorn damage to nearby enemies.
*Shell of Retribution : HP +5. When taking physical damage, apply 3 Wound stacks to the attacker.
*Breath of Spikes : Every 4 seconds, deal 6/12/18/24/30 thorn damage to nearby enemies.

🟩 Changes

All set helmets’ graphics have been updated.


🟩 Removed / Maintenance

The Chaos Battle system is temporarily under maintenance.

🟩 Bug Fixes

DPS, HP, and Stamina are now properly displayed in the Party Details window.

🕹️Discord
https://discord.gg/6tm2Aa65p4

🎉 Thank you always!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
