New language support for Ukrainian and an issue with staff animations are some of the biggest changes this time.



We also made some improvements for the achievement hunters with more people queuing for the ticket machines and cleaning poop in pools, counting in more ways.





We are currently working on the following issues and trying to get them sorted as soon as possible



Lag issues in some players' games

Reducing the number of injuries caused by slides



BUG FIXES

Lifeguard hiring levels have been fixed

Fixed a bug with decorations' red outline.

Fixed an issue where, in lower graphic settings, parts of the park looked a different color even with the same paint.

Fixed a bug where staff would not perform their job due to the animations

IMPROVEMENTS

Lifeguard chair now allows you to get medikit and liferings out of it.

Ticket machines and ticket sellers now allow longer queues (still working on a bug that affects the second ticket machine in some cases)

Made some adjustments to make it easier to place diving boards and slides.

Twitch integration now removes any non-breaking spaces in the channel name. Better feedback in case of a failed connection.

Watergun now also cleans graffiti

More sentences were added as graffiti to add more variety.

Graffiti can appear in some attractions now too

QOL - You no longer ragdoll visitors when you have always run enabled

Some simple formatting cleaning in some of the UI tabs, spacing

Building snapping is now aligned with the floor (we only realized we forgot one adjustment here after pushing the update. Grid alignment and floor will be in sync on the next update, and all will be patched up then.)

Added some context-based hints for camera controls in building UI

Poop in the pool now counts for the achievement when cleaned by staff or the vacuum.



NEW FEATURES

Ukrainian language supported (more languages to come in the future, we just need time )





We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates