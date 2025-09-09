This patch reworks guard behavior and mechanics
- Guards will now gather in formation near the tower when they are ready.
- Guards will immediately begin getting ready when purchased
- Removed 'Alarm' component from wall in the tower as players no longer need to manually call for guards
- Guards will wait near the tower until they see an approaching ogre, and will only return back to the village after successfully killing an ogre, as long as there is space for them near the tower.
Update Notes for September 8 2025: Ready Guards
