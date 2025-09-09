Versus Mode Fixes Fixed incorrect attribute classification for Original Characters.

Fixed an issue where Original Character card backgrounds could turn white during 3on3 battles.

Fixed an issue where transferred Original Characters’ voice lines would not play at battle start in 3on3.

Fixed an issue where the game did not reload after importing transfer data.



Other Fixes Skill “Poison Magic”: fixed incorrect MAG increase calculation.

Fixed an issue where Very Hard did not unlock after clearing Hard mode with an Original Character.



Known Issues (to be addressed later) In 3v3, the cut-in image does not switch when changing characters.

In mirror matches (same character vs. same character), the name text color remains blue.