PButtons — Patch 0.5.1
This patch fixes several issues and improves overall stability.
Bug Fixes & Changes:
- Fixed issue where the credits would not scroll if the tutorial was left open for too long.
- Adjusted camera distance and angles for a better start view on each stage.
- Fixed abrupt camera jumps when rotating with the right mouse button; movement is now smooth regardless of cursor position.
- Fixed windowed mode issue where toggling music caused the window to reset to default size.
- Fixed missing background music in stages 22 and 27 when loaded sequentially.
- Improved consistency of save and settings files to avoid conflicts.
- Fixed profile editing bug where two characters were removed during input.
- Fixed missing bloom effect on the Play button.
- Fixed Stage 17 bug where collisions with both PButtons and the blue ring caused an unintended reset (PButtons now takes priority).
- General code optimization for stability and performance.
