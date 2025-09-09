PButtons — Patch 0.5.1



This patch fixes several issues and improves overall stability.



Bug Fixes & Changes:

- Fixed issue where the credits would not scroll if the tutorial was left open for too long.

- Adjusted camera distance and angles for a better start view on each stage.

- Fixed abrupt camera jumps when rotating with the right mouse button; movement is now smooth regardless of cursor position.

- Fixed windowed mode issue where toggling music caused the window to reset to default size.

- Fixed missing background music in stages 22 and 27 when loaded sequentially.

- Improved consistency of save and settings files to avoid conflicts.

- Fixed profile editing bug where two characters were removed during input.

- Fixed missing bloom effect on the Play button.

- Fixed Stage 17 bug where collisions with both PButtons and the blue ring caused an unintended reset (PButtons now takes priority).

- General code optimization for stability and performance.





