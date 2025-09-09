Hey all! We've got a new build out today with some fixes for issues which were reported by our lovely community. ✨
Fixes
Fixed a crash when you say yes to board Mirela's fishing boat. 🚢
Fixed certain fox and beaver character missing their eye textures. 👀
Caravan Internal customisations will no longer appear in other saves if you change save profiles in the same session. 🖼️
Fixed the player slipping on a banana peels in their backpack while sprinting, even though it was really funny. 🍌
Removed duplicate entry for Victorian nightie in wardrobe. 🪓
Thanks again to everyone's reports! We've got more fixes in the works, keep those reports coming!
Changed files in this update