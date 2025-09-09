 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19906297 Edited 9 September 2025 – 05:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all! We've got a new build out today with some fixes for issues which were reported by our lovely community. ✨

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when you say yes to board Mirela's fishing boat. 🚢

  • Fixed certain fox and beaver character missing their eye textures. 👀

  • Caravan Internal customisations will no longer appear in other saves if you change save profiles in the same session. 🖼️

  • Fixed the player slipping on a banana peels in their backpack while sprinting, even though it was really funny. 🍌

  • Removed duplicate entry for Victorian nightie in wardrobe. 🪓

Thanks again to everyone's reports! We've got more fixes in the works, keep those reports coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link