Hey all! We've got a new build out today with some fixes for issues which were reported by our lovely community. ✨

Fixes

Fixed a crash when you say yes to board Mirela's fishing boat. 🚢

Fixed certain fox and beaver character missing their eye textures. 👀

Caravan Internal customisations will no longer appear in other saves if you change save profiles in the same session. 🖼️

Fixed the player slipping on a banana peels in their backpack while sprinting, even though it was really funny. 🍌

Removed duplicate entry for Victorian nightie in wardrobe. 🪓

Thanks again to everyone's reports! We've got more fixes in the works, keep those reports coming!